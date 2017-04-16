Grateful Dead Reflect On 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the surviving band members admit the film was at times difficult to watch. 'It's charming and it's heartfelt," said Mickey Hart. 'But it's sad in some ways. It's not a date movie. I wouldn't take my wife to see it."

Hart described the last years of Garcia's life as 'kind of tragic." He says the film's footage 'shows you how lonely it is when people want to pick you apart and give you no peace just because they love you to death."

Meanwhile, Bob Weir says that the uplifting quality of the band overrides some of the more somber moments. "A lot of the stories in the film are fairly dark, but there's a light that shines above all of that. [It's] counterbalanced by the music itself," Weir notes. Read more here.