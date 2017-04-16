Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Grateful Dead Reflect On 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary
04-16-2017
.
Grateful Dead

(Radio.com) On May 26 Grateful Dead fans will be given a closer look into the legacy of their favorite band with the four-hour documentary Long Strange Trip. Directed by Amir-Bar Lev (My Kid Could Paint That, The Tillman Story) and executive-produced by Martin Scorsese, the film details the band's rise to fame and the death of frontman Jerry Garcia.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the surviving band members admit the film was at times difficult to watch. 'It's charming and it's heartfelt," said Mickey Hart. 'But it's sad in some ways. It's not a date movie. I wouldn't take my wife to see it."

Hart described the last years of Garcia's life as 'kind of tragic." He says the film's footage 'shows you how lonely it is when people want to pick you apart and give you no peace just because they love you to death."

Meanwhile, Bob Weir says that the uplifting quality of the band overrides some of the more somber moments. "A lot of the stories in the film are fairly dark, but there's a light that shines above all of that. [It's] counterbalanced by the music itself," Weir notes. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Grateful Dead Music, DVDs, Books and more

Grateful Dead T-shirts and Posters

More Grateful Dead News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Grateful Dead Reflect On 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary

Grateful Dead Theatrical Event Includes New Documentary Preview

'Grateful Dead Movie' Returning to Theaters For One Night

Guns N' Roses Star To Jam With Grateful Dead Legend

Dead & Company Excites Jon Mayer About Music Again

Dead & Company Announce 2017 Tour

Grateful Dead Celebrating 50th Anniversary With Reissues

Bob Weir, Shawn Colvin Lead 2016 Americana Music Awards Honorees

Warren Haynes Part Of Upcoming Jerry Garcia Tribute Show

Bob Weir Premieres New Solo Song 'Only a River'


More Stories for Grateful Dead

Grateful Dead Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall- Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland- Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall- more

AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam- Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'- Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour- more

Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation- J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour- Tool- more

Page Too:
Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again- Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit- Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease- more

Another New Kendrick Lamar Album Rumored- Drake Does Surprise Performance At 21 Savage Concert- Harry Styles Almost Cast As Han Solo In 'Star Wars' Movie- more

Harry Styles Reveals Solo Release Date And Details- Tyga's Run In With Police Captured On Video- Criminal Charges Unlikely Over Louis Tomlinson Airport Scuffle- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Take On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall

Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland

Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall Induction

Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Good Goodbye'

Freddie Mercury Biopic To Finally Hit Theaters Next Year

David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Musical Going Virtual

Killswitch Engage Announce Free VR Concert Broadcast

Royal Blood Release 'Lights Out' Video

Rob Halford And Jim Breuer Rock Judas Priest Classic

Alt-J Release '3WW' Video and Expand American Tour

Def Leppard TV Concert Special Announced

Classic Bob Seger Track Getting Limited Edition Reissue

All That Remains Stream New Song 'Louder'

Music Artists Share Tributes To J. Geils

The Kinks Ray Davies Says He Doesn't 'Have Many Friends'

Yes Rock Hall Induction Celebrated In The Studio

• more

Page Too News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again

Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit

Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease

Kanye West's Mental Breakdown Subject of University Lecture

DNCE Release New Nicki Minaj Assisted Track 'Kissing Strangers'

Pearl Jam Star Highlights Artists Snubbed By Rock Hall

Dave Grohl Pens Forward For His Mother's Book

Willie Nelson Recruits Bob Dylan, More For Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Prince's Ex-Wife Says New Memoir Is Not A Tell-All

Grateful Dead Reflect On 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary

Everyone Now Wants To Work With The Chainsmokers

Taylor Swift Mansion Designated A Historic Landmark

G-Eazy and Kehlani Provide Key Track To 'Fate of the Furious'

Paramore's Hayley Williams Reacts To 'Jeopardy' Clue

Ludacris Continues His Love Of 'Vitamin D' On TV

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.