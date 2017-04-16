Kanye West's Mental Breakdown Subject of University Lecture

For McCune's third and final lecture, he covered West's 2016 mental breakdown and hospitalization in a class titled, Name One Genius That Ain't Crazy: Kanye West and the Politics of Self-Diagnosis, according to Hypebeast.

"I want to give people permission to be enraged. Give people permission to be upset, to be angry, to be frustrated," McCune explained. "Give people permission to have moments where they break. Give people permission to have moments where they experience depression. I want to give them permission to have those moments without being characterized as being some type of deviant figure in the community." Read more here.