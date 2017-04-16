Logic Reveal Long List Of Guests For New Album

That list includes Killer Mike, Chuck D, Alessia Cara, Juicy J, Black Thought, Khalid, No I.D., and The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort. Most jaw-dropping of all is a track featuring Neil deGrasse Tyson, famed scientist and narrator of the acclaimed TV series Cosmos.

In a recent interview, Logic revealed how the record became a more collaborative, universal experience. 'As I created the album, the album just became less about me and more about everybody else," he said.