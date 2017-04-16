Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ludacris Continues His Love Of 'Vitamin D' On TV
04-16-2017
.
Ludacris

(Radio.com) Ludacris had jokes for talk show host Conan O'Brien Wednesday night (April 12). The rapper just released his new song, 'Vitamin D," in which he makes numerous sexual innuendos.

He continued the double-entendres during his conversation with Conan. He joked, "In order to get the proper dose of Vitamin D you gotta have ten minutes on the front then flip over and get, like, ten minutes on the back," he joked. Other suggestive comments also surfaced during the conversation.

The artist also talked about his CGI'd abs in the music video, which caused Conan to discuss the possibility of trying something that obviously silly on the show.

Luda said, 'Ludicrous means beyond crazy, wild, ridiculous. This is all meant to be." Check out the clips from the show here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Ludacris Music, DVDs, Books and more

Ludacris T-shirts and Posters

More Ludacris News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ludacris Continues His Love Of 'Vitamin D' On TV

MTV Tap Ludacris to Host 'Fear Factor' Reboot

Ludacris Launches 'Slang N' Friendz' Mobile Game

Ludacris Ready To Open 'Chicken and Beer' Restaurant

Ludacris Executive Producing New Marching Band Drama For CBS

Ludacris Recruits Big K.R.I.T. For New Track 'Come and See Me'

Ludacris Releases New Track Called 'Call Ya Bluff'

Ludacris Releases 'LudaVerses' Mixtape


More Stories for Ludacris

Ludacris Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall- Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland- Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall- more

AC/DC's Angus Young Was At Center Of Odd All-Star Jam- Blink 182 Giving Away New Song 'Can't Get You More Pregnant'- Yes Featuring ARW Add Dates To American Tour- more

Metallica Frontman Addresses Lady Gaga Speculation- J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71- Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce Album and Tour- Tool- more

Page Too:
Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again- Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit- Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease- more

Another New Kendrick Lamar Album Rumored- Drake Does Surprise Performance At 21 Savage Concert- Harry Styles Almost Cast As Han Solo In 'Star Wars' Movie- more

Harry Styles Reveals Solo Release Date And Details- Tyga's Run In With Police Captured On Video- Criminal Charges Unlikely Over Louis Tomlinson Airport Scuffle- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Take On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall

Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland

Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall Induction

Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Good Goodbye'

Freddie Mercury Biopic To Finally Hit Theaters Next Year

David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Musical Going Virtual

Killswitch Engage Announce Free VR Concert Broadcast

Royal Blood Release 'Lights Out' Video

Rob Halford And Jim Breuer Rock Judas Priest Classic

Alt-J Release '3WW' Video and Expand American Tour

Def Leppard TV Concert Special Announced

Classic Bob Seger Track Getting Limited Edition Reissue

All That Remains Stream New Song 'Louder'

Music Artists Share Tributes To J. Geils

The Kinks Ray Davies Says He Doesn't 'Have Many Friends'

Yes Rock Hall Induction Celebrated In The Studio

• more

Page Too News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again

Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit

Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease

Kanye West's Mental Breakdown Subject of University Lecture

DNCE Release New Nicki Minaj Assisted Track 'Kissing Strangers'

Pearl Jam Star Highlights Artists Snubbed By Rock Hall

Dave Grohl Pens Forward For His Mother's Book

Willie Nelson Recruits Bob Dylan, More For Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Prince's Ex-Wife Says New Memoir Is Not A Tell-All

Grateful Dead Reflect On 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary

Everyone Now Wants To Work With The Chainsmokers

Taylor Swift Mansion Designated A Historic Landmark

G-Eazy and Kehlani Provide Key Track To 'Fate of the Furious'

Paramore's Hayley Williams Reacts To 'Jeopardy' Clue

Ludacris Continues His Love Of 'Vitamin D' On TV

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.