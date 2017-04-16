Orlando Bloom Not Bitter About Katy Perry Break Up

Related: Ryan Phillippe Refuses to Let Katy Perry Out of His Basement

"We're friends," Bloom explained. "It's good. We're all grown-up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don't think anybody cares what I'm up to. Nor should they. It's between us. It's better to set an example for kids and show that [break-ups] don't have to be about hate."

The initial breakup and aftermath prompted Perry to take to social media with a similar stance, writing, "HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017â‰ï¸U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!" Read more here.