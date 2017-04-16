Prince's Ex-Wife Says New Memoir Is Not A Tell-All

"I started writing this book years ago. I wanted to remember, just, my childhood," Garcia told Billboard. "People would tell me, especially after my marriage to Prince, you need to write a book because you've had a crazy life."

She said Prince's death accelerated the writing and publishing process of the book, but she approached it with deep respect for his life and legacy. "It was never like a tell-all or to talk bad about my relationship and my past. Actually, it was done for love, and then when he passed, then I really felt the urgency to do it because I know a lot of people are going to come out with books and stories, but none like mine." Read more here.