|
The Weeknd And Selena Gomez Openly Share Affection At Birthday Bash
.
(Radio.com) The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were in the Hollywood Hills last weekend to celebrate Canadian rapper Belly's birthday, and the couple openly shared their affections for each other. The star-studded affair was hosted by the Weeknd and included A-list guests Drake, French Montana, Big Sean, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross and Amber Rose. Gomez and the Weeknd arrived shortly before midnight and were "snuggly -- kissing and cuddling in the tented backyard," reported People. The couple weren't shy about their PDA that evening, as the Weeknd posted a photo of Gomez kissing him on Instagram. He also shared a photo of his loyal friend, Belly, thanking him for his support over the years. "Birthday shout out goes out to the smartest, most talented and one of the most loyal men I'll ever meet," the Weeknd wrote. "During every important moment in my career this man was right there to celebrate. Can't wait to tour with you bro and many more years of success." Read more here.
The star-studded affair was hosted by the Weeknd and included A-list guests Drake, French Montana, Big Sean, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross and Amber Rose.
Gomez and the Weeknd arrived shortly before midnight and were "snuggly -- kissing and cuddling in the tented backyard," reported People. The couple weren't shy about their PDA that evening, as the Weeknd posted a photo of Gomez kissing him on Instagram.
He also shared a photo of his loyal friend, Belly, thanking him for his support over the years. "Birthday shout out goes out to the smartest, most talented and one of the most loyal men I'll ever meet," the Weeknd wrote. "During every important moment in my career this man was right there to celebrate. Can't wait to tour with you bro and many more years of success." Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland
• Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall Induction
• Linkin Park Stream New Song 'Good Goodbye'
• Freddie Mercury Biopic To Finally Hit Theaters Next Year
• David Bowie's 'Lazarus' Musical Going Virtual
• Killswitch Engage Announce Free VR Concert Broadcast
• Royal Blood Release 'Lights Out' Video
• Rob Halford And Jim Breuer Rock Judas Priest Classic
• Alt-J Release '3WW' Video and Expand American Tour
• Def Leppard TV Concert Special Announced
• Classic Bob Seger Track Getting Limited Edition Reissue
• All That Remains Stream New Song 'Louder'
• Music Artists Share Tributes To J. Geils
• The Kinks Ray Davies Says He Doesn't 'Have Many Friends'
• Yes Rock Hall Induction Celebrated In The Studio
• Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit
• Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease
• Kanye West's Mental Breakdown Subject of University Lecture
• DNCE Release New Nicki Minaj Assisted Track 'Kissing Strangers'
• Pearl Jam Star Highlights Artists Snubbed By Rock Hall
• Dave Grohl Pens Forward For His Mother's Book
• Willie Nelson Recruits Bob Dylan, More For Outlaw Music Festival Tour
• Tory Lanez Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
• Prince's Ex-Wife Says New Memoir Is Not A Tell-All
• Grateful Dead Reflect On 'Long Strange Trip' Documentary
• Everyone Now Wants To Work With The Chainsmokers
• Taylor Swift Mansion Designated A Historic Landmark
• G-Eazy and Kehlani Provide Key Track To 'Fate of the Furious'
• Paramore's Hayley Williams Reacts To 'Jeopardy' Clue
• Ludacris Continues His Love Of 'Vitamin D' On TV
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.