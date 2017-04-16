The Weeknd And Selena Gomez Openly Share Affection At Birthday Bash

The star-studded affair was hosted by the Weeknd and included A-list guests Drake, French Montana, Big Sean, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross and Amber Rose.

Gomez and the Weeknd arrived shortly before midnight and were "snuggly -- kissing and cuddling in the tented backyard," reported People. The couple weren't shy about their PDA that evening, as the Weeknd posted a photo of Gomez kissing him on Instagram.

He also shared a photo of his loyal friend, Belly, thanking him for his support over the years. "Birthday shout out goes out to the smartest, most talented and one of the most loyal men I'll ever meet," the Weeknd wrote. "During every important moment in my career this man was right there to celebrate. Can't wait to tour with you bro and many more years of success." Read more here.