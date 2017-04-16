Willie Nelson Recruits Bob Dylan, More For Outlaw Music Festival Tour

"We had such a blast launching and playing last year's Outlaw Music Festival in Scranton, we had to take it out on the road this summer," said Nelson in a prepared statement.

The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will feature a rotating cast of acts including Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, My Morning Jacket, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Margo Price, Hayes Carll, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, and more to be announced in the coming weeks. Read more here.