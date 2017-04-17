Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

AC/DC With Axl Rose Belittled By Former Member
04-17-2017
.
AC/DC

AC/DC recruiting Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose to complete their world tour has been met with mixed reactions from former drummer Phil Rudd with him vacillating between praising and belittling the pairing.

Rudd said in a Music Radar interview back in January that he was surprised at how well Axl did with the group. "I watched some clips the other day of Axl singing with the boys. I was surprised; it wasn't too bad. I was quite surprised, I thought he did quite well and that's not an easy gig, mate, it's not an easy gig at all. AC/DC is a tough gig for everyone in the band. I saw Angus jamming with Guns N' Roses as well. Apart from watching those clips though I don't know what's going to happen or what's going on with the band."

Fast forward to last week and Rudd spoke to KaaosTV ahead of his show at the WS Arena in Finland and he shared a more dismissing opinion of Axl and AC/DC, saying "That's obviously to for fill a contractual obligation," according to BraveWords.

During the chat, Rudd also expressed his desire to record with AC/DC leader Angus Young again. "I'd like to be involved with Angus again, maybe on the next album or something. I have a few travel restrictions, so I'm not even sure if I can get into America. So I have some limitations on what I can do. I'm just making the best of my situation at the moment."

