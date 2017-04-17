Eagles Star Discusses Cancer Battle and Glenn Frey Death

"Things are looking really good [now]," Schmit tells NPR (via Gibson) about his throat cancer battle following his 2012 diagnosis.

"It chipped away at my voice a bit. I didn't even know if I was going to be able to talk, let alone sing…. I met Plácido Domingo the day after the Kennedy Awards and I was thrilled beyond belief because he has changed from being a tenor to a baritone. He just said, you know, I'm just going for it, I'm doing it still in a different range. That's basically what I got to say to him was, 'Yeah me too.'"

Schmit also discussed the January 2016 death of Glenn Frey. "You know, it took quite a while to process it. I don't know if I'll ever finish processing it, but I'm better now. I mean, life has to go on.

"All three of us, Joe [Walsh] and Don [Henley] and I, are all doing our separate projects right now. We're just moving on."