Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Guitarist Allan Holdsworth Dead At 70
Acclaimed guitarist Allan Holdsworth, said to be one of Eddie Van Halen's biggest influences, has died at the age of 70 and a number of musicians have paid tribute. A cause of death was unknown at press time. His daughter Louise broke the sad news to fans via Facebook. She wrote, "It is with heavy hearts that we notify everyone of the passing of our beloved father. We would appreciate privacy and time while we grieve the loss of our dad, grandad, friend and musical genius. "We will update close friends and family when service arrangements have been made and will notify the public of an open memorial service, which all would be welcome. We are undeniably still in shock with his unexpected death and cannot begin to put into words the overwhelming sadness we are experiencing. He is missed tremendously. - Louise, Sam, Emily & Rori" The one time Soft Machine guitarist was hugely influential to an entire generation of guitarists including Eddie Van Halen, Neal Schon and Gary Moore, but never reached the level of public acclaim of many of the guitarists that he influenced. In the early 1980s, Eddie Van Halen was said to proclaim that Holdsworth was "the best, in my book" and "so damned good that I can't cop anything." A number of noted musicians shared their tributes via social media. Journey's Neal Schon wrote via his Twitter account, "RIP Allan Holdsworth Wow... how very sad. Enjoy life it's been 2 very heavy years... God Bless." Former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy posted "F*ck!!!!! RIP Allan Holdsworth....One of the all-time greats and innovators...no Holdsworth = no Eddie Van Halen". Steve Lukather tweeted "I cant believe it! Allan Holdsworth, legendary guitarist of our generation ! He changed the game + was the sweetest guy ever... RIP" Peter Frampton wrote "Oh no so sad to hear this. Brilliant unique guitar master player. Rest In Peace Alan."
