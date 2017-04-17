Foxing Singer Conor Murphy's Smidley Release New Video

The new video can be seen here. "It was the greatest time I've ever had making, recording or playing music in my life," says Murphy of the new album. "I tried to eliminate any expectations for this record and focused entirely on having a good time with it."

Murphy named the project after his beloved black lab and he recruited a number of friends to appear on the new album including Cameron Boucher (Sorority Noise), Eric Slick (Dr Dog, Lithuania), and Ben Walsh (Tigers Jaw).

Smidley will be hitting the road with Tigers Jaw and Saintseneca this spring for a U.S. tour that will be kicking off on May 19th in Washington, D.C. at the Rock & Roll Hotel.

Smidley Tour Dates:

05/19 - Washington, D.C. - Rock & Roll Hotel

05/20 - Asbury Park, Nj - The Stone Pony

05/22 - Richmond, Va - The Broadberry

05/23 - Carrboro, Nc - Cat's Cradle

05/24 - Atlanta, Ga - The Masquerade

05/25 - Jacksonville, Fl - 1904 Music Hall

05/26 - Tampa, Fl - The Crowbar

05/27 - Lake Park, Fl - Kelsey Theatre

05/29 - Houston, Tx - White Oak Music Hall

05/30 - Austin, Tx - The Mohawk

05/31 - Dallas, Tx - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

06/02 - Mesa, Az - The Nile

06/03 - Pomona, Ca - The Glass House

06/04 - Los Angeles, Ca - The Regent

06/06 - San Francisco, Ca - Slim's

06/07 - Sacramento, Ca - Goldfield Trading Post

06/09 - Portland, Or - Hawthorne Theatre

06/10 - Seattle, Wa - El Corazon

06/12 - Salt Lake City, Ut - The Complex

06/13 - Denver, Co - Marquis Theatre

06/15 - Chicago, Il - Metro

06/16 - Minneapolis, Mn - Cabooze

06/17 - Detroit, Mi - El Club

06/18 - Toronto, On - Velvet Underground

06/20 - Cleveland Heights, Oh - Grog Shop

06/21 - Pittsburgh, Pa - Rex Theater

06/22 - New York, Ny - Webster Hall

06/23 - Philadelphia, Pa - Union Transfer

06/24 - Boston, Ma - Royale