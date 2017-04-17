Glen Campbell Announces Final Album 'Adios'

Campbell recorded the new effort at Station West in Nashville following his "Goodbye Tour," which he launched as his final trek after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

Glen recruited some of his friends to make guest appearances on the album including Willie Nelson who is features on the track "Funny (How Time Slips Away)", as well as Vince Gill and an intro by Roger Miller.

Glen's wife Kim made the following comments, "A new Glen Campbell album coming out in 2017 might seem a bit odd since he hasn't performed since 2012, and even more odd - if not absolutely amazing - when you consider that he has Alzheimer's disease. Glen's abilities to play, sing and remember songs began to rapidly decline after his diagnosis in 2011. A feeling of urgency grew to get him into the studio one last time to capture what magic was left. It was now or never."

She concludes, "What you're hearing when listening to Adios is the beautiful and loving culmination of friends and family doing their very best for the man who inspired, raised, and entertained them for decades - giving him the chance to say one last goodbye to his fans, and put one last amazing collection of songs onto the record store shelves."

Adios Tracklisting:

1. Everybody's Talkin'

2. Just Like Always

3. Funny (How Time Slips Away) (feat. Willie Nelson)

4. Arkansas Farmboy

5. Am I All Alone (Or Is It Only Me) (intro by Roger Miller)

6. Am I All Alone (Or Is It Only Me) (feat. Vince Gill)

7. It Won't Bring Her Back

8. Don't Think Twice, It's All Right

9. She Thinks I Still Care

10. Postcard From Paris

11. A Thing Called Love

12. Adios