Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album

Antonoff revealed the 12-track song list for the effort which includes the brand new single "Don't Take The Money" which features guest vocals from pop star Lorde.

Apparently, she isn't the only special guest on the effort with Antonoff saying that it will include "an amazing cast of friends and idols who pop in for moments or send me things," according to ABC.

He also had these comments via Twitter, "The album sounds exactly what it was. Someone alone in a room trying to make sense of loss and how to move on."

Gone Now tracklist:

'Dream of Mickey Mantle'

'Goodmorning'

'Hate That You Know Me'

'Don't Take the Money'

'All My Heroes'

'Everybody Lost Somebody'

'Let's Get Married'

'Goodbye'

'I Miss Those Days'

'Nothing Is U'

'I'm Ready to Move On/Mickey Mantle Reprise'

'Foreign Girls'