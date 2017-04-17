Josh Turner Sings The Praises Of Charley Pride

Of course, it's entirely possible that country fans haven't heard of Charley Pride, unfortunately, as he hasn't had a top ten country hit since 1987. But those who know their country music history know that Charley Pride, who happens to be one of the genre's few African-American stars, is one of country's greatest singers. And Turner tells Radio.com that he's been fortunate enough to meet the band.

"Charley Pride, I've been around him a lot, and I've always been a fan of his. There's a reason they call him 'Country Charley Pride,' because he always stayed true to country music. He was the first really successful black country artist, and he's always been a role model and an example for every other black artist who has come to country music, because of the way he's handled himself. He's handled that whole racial thing in such a classy way."

And despite his legendary status, Turner says, the man is always down-to-earth. "Every time I've been around him, he remembers my name, he knows exactly who I am, he's just a real guy. He's a talented guy. You know him when you hear him. He's a country music icon." Read more here.