KISS Star Peter Criss Confirms His Final U.S. Show

He had previously revealed his intention to play the show but Criss has now confirmed the details. It will be taking place at the Cutting Room on June 17th and Alex Salzman will acting as the musical director.

Billed as a "dinner performance and rock n' roll all night after-party", Peter will be joined by The Cold Seas' Erik Rudic and will be backed by the group "Sister Doll."

The announcement that we received says that "Peter is very excited and is bowing out his way." and "He is performing this show for all his fans who have been asking him since his departure of his fellow founders for one more time so here ya go."