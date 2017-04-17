Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Streaming New Song

Due June 9, the pair reveal the project developed naturally since McVie rejoined the band in 2014 for their "On With The Show" tour. Bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie are the rhythm section for much of the album, which was recorded at Village Studios in Los Angeles.

"We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," explains Buckingham. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'"

"We've always written well together, Lindsey and I," adds McVie, "and this has just spiralled into something really amazing that we've done between us."

Buckingham and McVie will support the record's launch with a summer series of concert dates across North America, starting June 21 in Atlanta, GA. Stream the song here.