Mushroomhead Offshoot A Killer's Confession Announce Album Release

Reavis, who also produced the album, had this to say about the effort, "I am so proud of this project, and being able to come back with an absolutely KILLER record, with KILLER musicians. Anyone who has been a fan of anything I have done previously, is absolutely going to be floored by AKC."

The group inked a deal for the release with Megadeth bassist David Ellefson's via EMP Label Group. Waylon shared his excitement about partnering with them, "I am so thankful to Thom and David for believing in me and getting behind this project the way they have. I have been watching everything they've done the last year, and I am so proud and excited to be part of the EMP family."

Reavis is joined in the group by Jon Dale (drums), JP Cross (bass), Matt Trumpy (guitar), and Paul Elliott (guitar). They will hitting the road this spring with Nonpoint.

Unbroken tracklisting:

Awakening

Spawn of 7

Rebirth

A Killer's Confession (featuring Brian Head Welch of Korn)

1080P

Final Breath

L.O.L. (Life of the Lost)

Reason

Sympathy (featuring Kimberly Freeman of One Eyed Doll)

I will define (with Dead By Wednesday)

Judas Kiss (with Revillusion)

Letting Go (with Amerakin Overdose)

Purification (with Hex)

Spring Tour Dates:

05-30-17 in Lancaster, PA at The Chameleon

05-31-17 in Easton, PA at One Centre Square

06-01-17 in Hampton Beach, NH at Wally's

06-02-17 in Providence, RI at Fete Ballroom

06-03-17 in Portland, ME at Port City Music Hall

06-04-17 in Syracuse, NY at Lost Horizon

06-05-17 in Rochester, NY at Montage Music Hall

06-07-17 in Fort Wayne, IN at Rusty Spur

06-09-17 in Columbus, OH at Alrosa Villa