New Found Glory Release 'Party on Apocalypse' Video
04-17-2017
.
New Found Glory

New Found Glory have released a brand new music video for their single "Party on Apocalypse." The song comes from the group's forthcoming album "Makes Me Sick" which is set to hit stores on April 28.

The new video was directed by Max Moore and the veteran pop-punk band revealed the following about the concept in a Facebook posting. "Is the end of the world near...? It sure feels like it sometimes. If the end is inevitable, haven't you thought about rounding up all the people you love for a celebration?

"A Party On Apocalypse. This video was intended to feel like a 2002 TRL video, trapped in a Hollywood Apocalypse gritty film. Try to be a light in a dark place! Watch the video here.

