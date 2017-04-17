The Beatles 'Sgt Pepper's' Documentary Set For Release

The film, It Was 50 Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt Pepper & Beyond, was directed by Alan G Parker and will be receiving a theatrical release in the UK on May 3rd, followed by a DVD release on July 3rd.

Interviews for the documentary include Simon Napier-Bell (Music Manager), Hunter Davies (Official Biographer), Tony Bramwell (Brian Epstein's Right Hand Man,) Pete Best (The Beatles), Freda Kelly (Official Beatles Fan Club Secretary), Philip Norman (Lennon/McCartney Biographer). Watch the trailer here.