|
The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson Recovering From 12th Surgery
.
The Ghost Inside guitarist Zach Johnson is currently recovering from a surgery that he underwent last week, which was his twelfth operation related to injuries he suffered during the band's fatal tour bus crash in November of 2015. Johnson's latest surgery was on his leg and took place at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Following the procedure, Zach took to Instagram to update fans on Friday (April 14th). He posted a photo from his hospital bed of his bandaged leg and wrote, "Surgery #12 is done. Not gonna lie, this one hurt like a bitch, but I hope it's the last. Took out the metal rod in my femur, the screws in my knee. Drilled out some bone from my right tibia, used a new incision in the middle of my leg to fuse that bone where my break was. New metal rod through the femur, metal plate over the fusion, new/bigger screws in my knee and hip. Hoping my hospital stay won't be too long! Thanks for all the well wishes." See his post here.
Johnson's latest surgery was on his leg and took place at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Following the procedure, Zach took to Instagram to update fans on Friday (April 14th).
He posted a photo from his hospital bed of his bandaged leg and wrote, "Surgery #12 is done. Not gonna lie, this one hurt like a bitch, but I hope it's the last. Took out the metal rod in my femur, the screws in my knee. Drilled out some bone from my right tibia, used a new incision in the middle of my leg to fuse that bone where my break was. New metal rod through the femur, metal plate over the fusion, new/bigger screws in my knee and hip. Hoping my hospital stay won't be too long! Thanks for all the well wishes." See his post here.
• Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Guitarist Allan Holdsworth Dead At 70
• KISS Star Peter Criss Confirms His Final U.S. Show
• Eagles Star Discusses Cancer Battle and Glenn Frey Death
• The Beatles 'Sgt Pepper's' Documentary Set For Release
• The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson Recovering From 12th Surgery
• Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Streaming New Song
• Night Ranger's Kelly Keagy Undergoes Heart Procedure, Taking Break
• New Found Glory Release 'Party on Apocalypse' Video
• Mushroomhead Offshoot A Killer's Confession Announce Album Release
• Dreamcar Stream New Song 'All the Dead Girls'
• The Jesus and Mary Chain Release 'Mood Rider' Video
• The Unity Release 'No More Lies' Video
• Foxing Singer Conor Murphy's Smidley Release New Video
• Wren Reveal 'Auburn Rule' Album Details and Announce Tour
• Singled Out: Kaleido Three Song Special
• Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times
• Glen Campbell Announces Final Album 'Adios'
• Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview of New Solo Music
• Josh Turner Sings The Praises Of Charley Pride
• Young Music Star Steve Lacy Talks Kendrick Lamar Collaboration
• Chris Brown Pay Tribute to Michael Jackson With 'Privacy' Music
• Quavo Leads Special Guests On Machine Gun Kelly's New Album
• Chris Stapleton's New Tune 'Broken Halos'
• Gucci Mane Recruits Lil Wayne For 'Both' Remix
• French Montana Releases 'Unforgettable' Video Featuring Swae Lee
• Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again
• Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit
• Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease
• Kanye West's Mental Breakdown Subject of University Lecture
• DNCE Release New Nicki Minaj Assisted Track 'Kissing Strangers'
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.