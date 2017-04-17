The Ghost Inside's Zach Johnson Recovering From 12th Surgery

Johnson's latest surgery was on his leg and took place at the Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines, IA. Following the procedure, Zach took to Instagram to update fans on Friday (April 14th).

He posted a photo from his hospital bed of his bandaged leg and wrote, "Surgery #12 is done. Not gonna lie, this one hurt like a bitch, but I hope it's the last. Took out the metal rod in my femur, the screws in my knee. Drilled out some bone from my right tibia, used a new incision in the middle of my leg to fuse that bone where my break was. New metal rod through the femur, metal plate over the fusion, new/bigger screws in my knee and hip. Hoping my hospital stay won't be too long! Thanks for all the well wishes." See his post here.