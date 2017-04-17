The Unity Release 'No More Lies' Video

04-17-2017

.

The Unity, featuring members of Gamma Ray, have released a new video for their track "No More Lies". The song comes from the group's forthcoming self-titled album, which will be released on May 5th.



The band had this to say: "We're happy to present with 'No More Lies' another track from our upcoming debut album. It stands for all that The Unity has to offer: cool Riffing and strong melodies. For us this is the best track to show the metal fans what they can expect from our album." The group was founded by Gammy Ray's Michael Ehré and Henjo Richter and also features Gianba Manenti, Stef E, Jogi Sweers and Sascha Onnen. Watch the video here.