Wren Reveal 'Auburn Rule' Album Details and Announce Tour

The new effort is set to include the following five tracks: 1. In Great Yield, 2. Scour The Grassland, 3. The Herd, 4. Traverse, and 5. Dwellers Of The Sepulchre.

The group also announced that they will celebrating the album release by hitting the road with Fvnerals for a string of summer tour dates across the UK beginning on June 30th in London.

Wren and Fvnerals UK Dates

30th June - London - Birthdays

1st July - Birmingham - The Flapper

2nd July - Bristol - The Cube

3rd July - Cardiff - The Full Moon

4th July - Brighton - The Prince Albert