AFI and Circa Survive Teaming For Summer Tour

The joint tour is scheduled to begin on July 18 in Atlanta, GA at the Tabernacle and will run until August 5th where it will conclude in Seattle at The Paramount Theatre.

In addition to the co-headline dates, AFI are kicking off the second leg of their The Blood Tour, in support of their latest effort The Blood Album, on June 2nd in Richmond, VA at The National, and will precede the dates with three UK shows next month with the Deftones.

AFI Spring Tour Dates:

05/05 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace w/ Deftones

05/06 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo w/Deftones

05/07 - Glasgow, UK - SECC w/Deftones

06/02 - Richmond, VA - The National

06/03 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Stage AE

06/04 - Cincinnati, OH - Bunbury Music Festival

06/06 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

06/07 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

06/10 - Derby, UK - Download Festival

06/16 - Dover, NE - Firefly Music Festival

06/17 - Providence, RI - Lupos Heartbreak Hotel

06/18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

06/20 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

06/21 - Portland, ME - Aura

06/23 - Montebello, Canada - Amnesia Rockfest

AFI and Circa Survive Coheadlining Dates:

07/18 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

07/19 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium

07/21 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant

07/22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland

07/24 - Oklahoma, OK - Diamond Ballroom

07/25 - Papillion, NE - Sumtur Amphitheater

07/27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

07/29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

08/01 - San Diego, CA - Car Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/02 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

08/04 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield

08/05 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre