AFI and Circa Survive Teaming For Summer Tour
04-18-2017
.
AFI

AFI have announced that they have extended their 2017 tour plans with the addition of a new coheadlining tour with Circa Survive in select cities across the U.S. this summer.

The joint tour is scheduled to begin on July 18 in Atlanta, GA at the Tabernacle and will run until August 5th where it will conclude in Seattle at The Paramount Theatre.

In addition to the co-headline dates, AFI are kicking off the second leg of their The Blood Tour, in support of their latest effort The Blood Album, on June 2nd in Richmond, VA at The National, and will precede the dates with three UK shows next month with the Deftones.

AFI Spring Tour Dates:
05/05 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace w/ Deftones
05/06 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo w/Deftones
05/07 - Glasgow, UK - SECC w/Deftones
06/02 - Richmond, VA - The National
06/03 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Stage AE
06/04 - Cincinnati, OH - Bunbury Music Festival
06/06 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
06/07 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
06/10 - Derby, UK - Download Festival
06/16 - Dover, NE - Firefly Music Festival
06/17 - Providence, RI - Lupos Heartbreak Hotel
06/18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
06/20 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
06/21 - Portland, ME - Aura
06/23 - Montebello, Canada - Amnesia Rockfest

AFI and Circa Survive Coheadlining Dates:
07/18 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
07/19 - Nashville, TN - War Memorial Auditorium
07/21 - St. Louis, MO - Pageant
07/22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre @ The Midland
07/24 - Oklahoma, OK - Diamond Ballroom
07/25 - Papillion, NE - Sumtur Amphitheater
07/27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
07/29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
08/01 - San Diego, CA - Car Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
08/02 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
08/04 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield
08/05 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre

