|
Allen Ginsberg's Songs Of Innocence and Experience Expanded For Reissue
.
Allen Ginsberg's original 1970 MGM album Songs of Innocence and Experience will be expanded for a special reissue on June 23rd which will be the first time the album will be released in the CD and digital formats. The classic album featured Ginsberg singing the poetry of the English Romantic William Blake, and the special reissue will also include a second disc of rarities and previously unissued songs. We were sent these background details: Lester Bangs, writing in Rolling Stone magazine, said the album was "like a labor of love, a salute from a young visionary to an ancient sage." Complied by producer Pat Thomas (who also worked on the 2016 Ginsberg reissue The Last Word on First Blues), the forthcoming double CD package includes a new essay by Thomas, who tracked down several of the original musicians (never before interviewed) for this project, uncovering rare session photos as well. Allen Ginsberg began "tuning" Blake's poetry in 1968 (inspired by attending the tumultuous protests at that year's Democratic Convention in Chicago), but the origin of the album dates back to a 1948 vision, or "auditory illumination" as Ginsberg called it, of Blake reciting poetry to him in his Spanish Harlem apartment. Moved by this, Ginsberg began to set Blake's poetry to music. In 1969, he began recording the results with Peter Orlovsky and jazz legends Bob Dorough, Don Cherry, and Elvin Jones. Nineteen of those songs were released the following year as Songs of Innocence and Experience. In addition to the original LP, Omnivore's set adds two previously unissued tracks: an alternate take and a song intended for the record but left off due to time constraints. But that is not where the story ends. In 1971, Ginsberg returned to Blake, recording 11 songs in San Francisco with avant-garde cellist Arthur Russell - four of which were never issued. The ensemble also recorded three Tibetan mantras with a Buddhist choir, resulting in a full-on psychedelic East-West experience - also all previously unissued. This material comprises a second CD, truly making this Complete. With restoration and mastering from Grammy®-winner Michael Graves, the tracks sound timeless. Blake's writings from the late 18th century and Ginsberg's interpretations from the 20th come full circle in the 21st century's The Complete Songs of Innocence and Experience. DISC 1: SONGS OF INNOCENCE DISC 2: BLAKE SONGS
The classic album featured Ginsberg singing the poetry of the English Romantic William Blake, and the special reissue will also include a second disc of rarities and previously unissued songs.
We were sent these background details: Lester Bangs, writing in Rolling Stone magazine, said the album was "like a labor of love, a salute from a young visionary to an ancient sage."
Complied by producer Pat Thomas (who also worked on the 2016 Ginsberg reissue The Last Word on First Blues), the forthcoming double CD package includes a new essay by Thomas, who tracked down several of the original musicians (never before interviewed) for this project, uncovering rare session photos as well.
Allen Ginsberg began "tuning" Blake's poetry in 1968 (inspired by attending the tumultuous protests at that year's Democratic Convention in Chicago), but the origin of the album dates back to a 1948 vision, or "auditory illumination" as Ginsberg called it, of Blake reciting poetry to him in his Spanish Harlem apartment. Moved by this, Ginsberg began to set Blake's poetry to music. In 1969, he began recording the results with Peter Orlovsky and jazz legends Bob Dorough, Don Cherry, and Elvin Jones. Nineteen of those songs were released the following year as Songs of Innocence and Experience. In addition to the original LP, Omnivore's set adds two previously unissued tracks: an alternate take and a song intended for the record but left off due to time constraints.
But that is not where the story ends. In 1971, Ginsberg returned to Blake, recording 11 songs in San Francisco with avant-garde cellist Arthur Russell - four of which were never issued. The ensemble also recorded three Tibetan mantras with a Buddhist choir, resulting in a full-on psychedelic East-West experience - also all previously unissued. This material comprises a second CD, truly making this Complete. With restoration and mastering from Grammy®-winner Michael Graves, the tracks sound timeless.
Blake's writings from the late 18th century and Ginsberg's interpretations from the 20th come full circle in the 21st century's The Complete Songs of Innocence and Experience.
DISC 1: SONGS OF INNOCENCE
DISC 2: BLAKE SONGS
• Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall
• Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour
• Ann Wilson Of Heart's Husband Sentenced For Assaulting Nancy's Children
• AFI and Circa Survive Teaming For Summer Tour
• Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery
• The Juliana Theory Announce 20th Anniversary Tour
• Tommy Emmanuel Releasing Live Album Of Historic Ryman Show
• Set It Off Release 'Hyponotized' Video
• Roy Orbison Leads 2017 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Inductees
• Richie Kotzen Releases 'My Rock' Video
• XYZ Singer Terry Ilous Announces New Solo Album
• Monterey International Pop Festival Lineup Announced
• Allen Ginsberg's Songs Of Innocence and Experience Expanded For Reissue
• Duke Robillard and Stony Plain Records Tribute J. Geils
• Korn Lead Performance Lineup For Alternative Press Music Awards
• Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer
• Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album
• Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet
• Bleachers Stream New Song 'Hate That You Know Me'
• Lorde Plays Surprise Intimate Venue Concert
• Gorillaz Announce North American Summer Tour
• Lady Gaga Streams New Song 'The Cure' Following Live Debut
• TLC Streaming New Track 'Way Back' From Forthcoming Album
• New Order Play Joy Division Classics At Coachella
• Lil Uzi Vert Spends $220K For Marilyn Manson Chain
• Singled Out: Inner Tongue's Underworld
• Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album
• Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times
• Glen Campbell Announces Final Album 'Adios'
• Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview of New Solo Music
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.