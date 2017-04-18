Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Allen Ginsberg's Songs Of Innocence and Experience Expanded For Reissue
04-18-2017
.
Allen Ginsberg

Allen Ginsberg's original 1970 MGM album Songs of Innocence and Experience will be expanded for a special reissue on June 23rd which will be the first time the album will be released in the CD and digital formats.

The classic album featured Ginsberg singing the poetry of the English Romantic William Blake, and the special reissue will also include a second disc of rarities and previously unissued songs.

We were sent these background details: Lester Bangs, writing in Rolling Stone magazine, said the album was "like a labor of love, a salute from a young visionary to an ancient sage."

Complied by producer Pat Thomas (who also worked on the 2016 Ginsberg reissue The Last Word on First Blues), the forthcoming double CD package includes a new essay by Thomas, who tracked down several of the original musicians (never before interviewed) for this project, uncovering rare session photos as well.

Allen Ginsberg began "tuning" Blake's poetry in 1968 (inspired by attending the tumultuous protests at that year's Democratic Convention in Chicago), but the origin of the album dates back to a 1948 vision, or "auditory illumination" as Ginsberg called it, of Blake reciting poetry to him in his Spanish Harlem apartment. Moved by this, Ginsberg began to set Blake's poetry to music. In 1969, he began recording the results with Peter Orlovsky and jazz legends Bob Dorough, Don Cherry, and Elvin Jones. Nineteen of those songs were released the following year as Songs of Innocence and Experience. In addition to the original LP, Omnivore's set adds two previously unissued tracks: an alternate take and a song intended for the record but left off due to time constraints.

But that is not where the story ends. In 1971, Ginsberg returned to Blake, recording 11 songs in San Francisco with avant-garde cellist Arthur Russell - four of which were never issued. The ensemble also recorded three Tibetan mantras with a Buddhist choir, resulting in a full-on psychedelic East-West experience - also all previously unissued. This material comprises a second CD, truly making this Complete. With restoration and mastering from Grammy®-winner Michael Graves, the tracks sound timeless.

Blake's writings from the late 18th century and Ginsberg's interpretations from the 20th come full circle in the 21st century's The Complete Songs of Innocence and Experience.

DISC 1: SONGS OF INNOCENCE
1. (a) Introduction
(b) The Shepherd
2. The Ecchoing Green
3. The Lamb
4. The Little Black Boy
5. The Blossom
6. The Chimney Sweeper
7. (a) The Little Boy Lost
(b) The Little Boy Found
8. Laughing Song
9. Holy Thursday
10. Night
SONGS OF EXPERIENCE
11. Introduction
12. Nurses Song
13. The Sick Rose
14. Ah! Sun-Flower
15. The Garden Of Love
16. London
17. The Human Abstract
18. To Tirzah
19. The Grey Monk
BONUS TRACKS:
20. The Grey Monk (Alternate Take)*
21. Brothels Of Paris*

DISC 2: BLAKE SONGS
1. A Cradle Song
2. The Divine Image*
3. Spring*
4. Nurses Song*
5. Infant Joy
6. A Dream
7. On Another Sorrow
8. Holy Thursday*
9. The Fly
10. The School Boy
11. The Voice Of The Ancient Bard
MANTRAS
12. Padmasambhava Mantra*
13. Om Namah Shivaye*
14. Roghupati Raghava*
* Previously Unissued

advertisement

Allen Ginsberg Music, DVDs, Books and more

Allen Ginsberg T-shirts and Posters

More Allen Ginsberg News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Allen Ginsberg's Songs Of Innocence and Experience Expanded For Reissue


More Stories for Allen Ginsberg

Allen Ginsberg Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ritchie Blackmore Records New Songs With Rainbow Singer- Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall- Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour- more

AC/DC With Axl Rose Belittled By Former Member- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Guitarist Allan Holdsworth Dead At 70- KISS Star Peter Criss Confirms His Final U.S. Show- more

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall- Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland- Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart- Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer- Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album- more

Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album- Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times- Glen Campbell Final Album 'Adios'- Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview- more

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again- Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit- Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ritchie Blackmore Records New Songs With Rainbow Singer

Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall

Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour

Ann Wilson Of Heart's Husband Sentenced For Assaulting Nancy's Children

AFI and Circa Survive Teaming For Summer Tour

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery

The Juliana Theory Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Tommy Emmanuel Releasing Live Album Of Historic Ryman Show

Set It Off Release 'Hyponotized' Video

Roy Orbison Leads 2017 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Inductees

Richie Kotzen Releases 'My Rock' Video

XYZ Singer Terry Ilous Announces New Solo Album

Monterey International Pop Festival Lineup Announced

Allen Ginsberg's Songs Of Innocence and Experience Expanded For Reissue

Duke Robillard and Stony Plain Records Tribute J. Geils

Korn Lead Performance Lineup For Alternative Press Music Awards

• more

Page Too News Stories
The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart

Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer

Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album

Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet

Bleachers Stream New Song 'Hate That You Know Me'

Lorde Plays Surprise Intimate Venue Concert

Gorillaz Announce North American Summer Tour

Lady Gaga Streams New Song 'The Cure' Following Live Debut

TLC Streaming New Track 'Way Back' From Forthcoming Album

New Order Play Joy Division Classics At Coachella

Lil Uzi Vert Spends $220K For Marilyn Manson Chain

Singled Out: Inner Tongue's Underworld

Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album

Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times

Glen Campbell Announces Final Album 'Adios'

Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview of New Solo Music

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.