Ann Wilson Of Heart's Husband Sentenced For Assaulting Nancy's Children

Seattle PI reports Wetter - who plead guilty last month to two counts of fourth-degree assault - was handed a suspended sentence of 364 days in jail, meaning he will not serve any time. His plea agreement includes restitution, two years of probation, counseling and no contact with his nephews.

Police and court documents indicate the August 2016 incident at White River Amphitheater began when Nancy's twin 16-year-old sons asked Wetter if they could check out his and Ann's new tour bus. Wetter provided access but reportedly became upset when one of the pair left the door open, despite his instructions to keep it closed to prevent the dogs inside from escaping.

The 66-year-old physically assaulted one of the twins and, when the second one returned to assist, Wetter grabbed him by the throat to the point where he was unable to breathe; the twins escaped and called 911 for assistance. Read more here.