Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Duke Robillard and Stony Plain Records Tribute J. Geils
04-18-2017
.
J. Geils

(MPM) Stony Plain Records and Duke Robillard has paid tribute to John Warren Geils Jr. better known under his stage name of J. Geils. We were sent the following:

When guitarist J. Geils passed away last week at age 71, he left behind a legacy of wonderful music, not only for the blues-rock sounds he created within his namesake

J. Geils Band, but also on several albums he recorded for Stony Plain Records that explored the music of his formative years - jazz and swing - instilled in him by his father.

"I am truly saddened by the loss of J. Geils," said Duke Robillard. "He was a wonderful human being; intelligent, talented, charming and a good friend. His in-depth knowledge of blues, jazz, guitars and Italian cars was remarkable and he was always enthusiastic and fun to be around. Jay was a down to earth guy in spite of his rock legend status. He will be missed by his legions of friends and fans."

"Stony Plain was honored to release several swing jazz recordings by J. Geils including two projects by New Guitar Summit (J. Geils, Duke Robillard and Gerry Beaudoin)," said Stony Plain Records founder Holger Petersen. "It was a joy to be in the studio with them and to witness Jay's ability to arrange big band songs for three great swing guitar players. Jazz and blues were his first love and he had a deep understanding of their roots. I admired him for turning his back on rock stardom to play the music he loved."

The New Guitar Summit albums included the trio's self-titled first CD, as well as a DVD video release, Live from Stoneham Theatre, both out on the Stony Plain label in 2004. In the New Guitar Summit CD liner notes, writer Ted Drozdowski called it "A swinging hybrid of jazz and blues music using delightful three-part harmony playing that's the signature of this epic guitar trio."

The three New England-based guitarists first began performing together in 1997, with one of their highlights coming that year when they joined the Woody Herman Orchestra as special guests in front of 5,000 fans at City Hall Plaza in Boston.

In 2008, New Guitar Summit released Shivers, a studio album which was produced by J. Geils. Joining as special guest on Shivers was legendary Canadian rocker Randy Bachman (Guess Who, Bachman Turner Overdrive), who added his sparkling guitar work and laid-back vocals on two Mose Allison classic songs, "Your Mind Is On Vacation" and "Everybody's Crying Mercy." In addition to the Mose Allison tunes, the band covered such classics as "Flying Home," "Honey Suckle Rose," "Broadway" and the title track, written by Charlie Christian and Lionel Hampton. The band also added a jumping arrangement on the early rock 'n' roll/R&B chestnut, "Little Bitty Pretty One," plus four original songs.

In addition to the New Guitar Summit recordings, Geils also released the solo album, J. Geils Plays Jazz, in 2005 for Stony Plain.

MPM submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

J. Geils Music, DVDs, Books and more

J. Geils T-shirts and Posters

More J. Geils News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Duke Robillard and Stony Plain Records Tribute J. Geils

Music Artists Share Tributes To J. Geils

J. Geils Found Dead At Home At Age 71

J Geils Band In The Studio For 'Freeze Frame' Anniversary


More Stories for J. Geils

J. Geils Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ritchie Blackmore Records New Songs With Rainbow Singer- Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall- Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour- more

AC/DC With Axl Rose Belittled By Former Member- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Guitarist Allan Holdsworth Dead At 70- KISS Star Peter Criss Confirms His Final U.S. Show- more

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall- Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland- Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart- Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer- Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album- more

Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album- Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times- Glen Campbell Final Album 'Adios'- Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview- more

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again- Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit- Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ritchie Blackmore Records New Songs With Rainbow Singer

Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall

Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour

Ann Wilson Of Heart's Husband Sentenced For Assaulting Nancy's Children

AFI and Circa Survive Teaming For Summer Tour

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery

The Juliana Theory Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Tommy Emmanuel Releasing Live Album Of Historic Ryman Show

Set It Off Release 'Hyponotized' Video

Roy Orbison Leads 2017 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Inductees

Richie Kotzen Releases 'My Rock' Video

XYZ Singer Terry Ilous Announces New Solo Album

Monterey International Pop Festival Lineup Announced

Allen Ginsberg's Songs Of Innocence and Experience Expanded For Reissue

Duke Robillard and Stony Plain Records Tribute J. Geils

Korn Lead Performance Lineup For Alternative Press Music Awards

• more

Page Too News Stories
The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart

Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer

Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album

Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet

Bleachers Stream New Song 'Hate That You Know Me'

Lorde Plays Surprise Intimate Venue Concert

Gorillaz Announce North American Summer Tour

Lady Gaga Streams New Song 'The Cure' Following Live Debut

TLC Streaming New Track 'Way Back' From Forthcoming Album

New Order Play Joy Division Classics At Coachella

Lil Uzi Vert Spends $220K For Marilyn Manson Chain

Singled Out: Inner Tongue's Underworld

Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album

Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times

Glen Campbell Announces Final Album 'Adios'

Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview of New Solo Music

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.