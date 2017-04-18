Gorillaz Announce North American Summer Tour

The album is set to hit stores on April 28th and the animated group will be kicking off their 17-date tour on July 8th in Chicago at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island.

According to the announcement Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett will be joined on stage special guest during the trek which may include some of the artists that appear on the new album.

Gorillaz Humanz Tour Dates:

July 8 - Chicago IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 10 - Toronto ON - Air Canada Centre

July 12 - Boston MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 13 - Philadelphia PA - Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

July 15 - Quebec City QC - Quebec City Summer Festival

July 17 - Washington DC - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 11-13 - San Francisco CA - Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 15-17 - New York NY - Meadows Music & Arts Festival

Sept. 18 - Detroit MI - Fox Theatre

Sept. 20 - Minneapolis MN - Roy Wilkins Auditorium

Sept. 22 - Kansas City MO - Sprint Center

Sept. 24 - Las Vegas NV - Life Is Beautiful

Sept. 26 - Denver CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 30 - Seattle WA - KeyArena at Seattle Center

Oct. 5 - Los Angeles CA - The Forum

Oct. 11 - Atlanta GA - Infinite Energy Center

Oct. 13-15 - Miami FL - III Points Festival