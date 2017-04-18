Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album
04-18-2017
.
Harry Styles

Harry Styles reveals in a recent interview that he became bored during the early days of the hiatus of One Direction and that motivated him to record his debut solo album.

"I took, like, a month and then started to realize I like doing stuff, so I got a little bored," Styles explained Carson Daly during an interview on 97.1 AMP Radio via Radio.com.

He also revealed that he wanted to go in a different musical direction with his solo effort. "The last couple of One Direction records we made on the road and that was amazing and a lot of fun," he explained. 'And I think for me, I just wanted to kind of, more so than be different from that, I just wanted to get out of somewhere where I had all my friends and where I'd want to go for dinner at a certain time. I just didn't want to get distracted. I kind of just wanted to very much immerse myself in doing it."

The forthcoming album is said to be influenced by 1970s rock. "I wanted to write something honest and something that I wanted to listen to and I think it's impossible to not be influenced by stuff that you grow up listening to, you know, stuff that my parents played and stuff that I still listen to now," Styles said.

advertisement

Harry Styles Music, DVDs, Books and more

Harry Styles T-shirts and Posters

More Harry Styles News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album

Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview of New Solo Music

Director Christopher Nolan Praises Harry Styles

Harry Styles Almost Cast As Han Solo In 'Star Wars' Movie

Harry Styles Reveals Solo Release Date And Details

Harry Styles Streaming His Debut Solo Single 'Sign of the Times'

Harry Styles Reveals Details For Debut Solo Single

Harry Styles To Perform New Solo Song On Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles Reveals Release Date For Debut Solo Single

Harry Styles May Release New Music Next Month


More Stories for Harry Styles

Harry Styles Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ritchie Blackmore Records New Songs With Rainbow Singer- Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall- Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour- more

AC/DC With Axl Rose Belittled By Former Member- Eddie Van Halen's Favorite Guitarist Allan Holdsworth Dead At 70- KISS Star Peter Criss Confirms His Final U.S. Show- more

Journey's Neal Schon Takes On Why Steve Perry Didn't Sing At Rock Hall- Scott Stapp Reveals Eerie Connection To Scott Weiland- Former Pearl Jam Star Not Invited To Rock Hall- more

Page Too:
The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart- Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer- Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album- more

Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album- Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times- Glen Campbell Final Album 'Adios'- Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview- more

Journey's Neal Schon Wants To Record With Steve Perry Again- Blake Shelton Moves To Dismiss 'In Touch' Defamation Lawsuit- Alabama's Jeff Cook Has Parkinson's Disease- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Ritchie Blackmore Records New Songs With Rainbow Singer

Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall

Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour

Ann Wilson Of Heart's Husband Sentenced For Assaulting Nancy's Children

AFI and Circa Survive Teaming For Summer Tour

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery

The Juliana Theory Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Tommy Emmanuel Releasing Live Album Of Historic Ryman Show

Set It Off Release 'Hyponotized' Video

Roy Orbison Leads 2017 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Inductees

Richie Kotzen Releases 'My Rock' Video

XYZ Singer Terry Ilous Announces New Solo Album

Monterey International Pop Festival Lineup Announced

Allen Ginsberg's Songs Of Innocence and Experience Expanded For Reissue

Duke Robillard and Stony Plain Records Tribute J. Geils

Korn Lead Performance Lineup For Alternative Press Music Awards

• more

Page Too News Stories
The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart

Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer

Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album

Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet

Bleachers Stream New Song 'Hate That You Know Me'

Lorde Plays Surprise Intimate Venue Concert

Gorillaz Announce North American Summer Tour

Lady Gaga Streams New Song 'The Cure' Following Live Debut

TLC Streaming New Track 'Way Back' From Forthcoming Album

New Order Play Joy Division Classics At Coachella

Lil Uzi Vert Spends $220K For Marilyn Manson Chain

Singled Out: Inner Tongue's Underworld

Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album

Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times

Glen Campbell Announces Final Album 'Adios'

Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview of New Solo Music

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded

Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy

Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD

Al Atkins - Reloaded

The Psyatics - Famous Monsters

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.