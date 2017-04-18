Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album

"I took, like, a month and then started to realize I like doing stuff, so I got a little bored," Styles explained Carson Daly during an interview on 97.1 AMP Radio via Radio.com.

He also revealed that he wanted to go in a different musical direction with his solo effort. "The last couple of One Direction records we made on the road and that was amazing and a lot of fun," he explained. 'And I think for me, I just wanted to kind of, more so than be different from that, I just wanted to get out of somewhere where I had all my friends and where I'd want to go for dinner at a certain time. I just didn't want to get distracted. I kind of just wanted to very much immerse myself in doing it."

The forthcoming album is said to be influenced by 1970s rock. "I wanted to write something honest and something that I wanted to listen to and I think it's impossible to not be influenced by stuff that you grow up listening to, you know, stuff that my parents played and stuff that I still listen to now," Styles said.