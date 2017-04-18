Korn Lead Performance Lineup For Alternative Press Music Awards

Frontman Jonathan Davis had this to say, "We're really excited to perform at this year's awards and are looking forward to seeing all our fans in Cleveland. I performed at the first ever APMAs back in 2014 with Asking Alexandria and it's been awesome to watch how this show has grown over the years."

In addition to Korn, the event will also feature performances from Against Me!, All Time Low, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, New Years Day, Pierce The Veil, The Pretty Reckless, Sleeping With Sirens, Bone Thugs, Machine Gun Kelly, and Japanese rock group ONE OK ROCK.