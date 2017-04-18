Monterey International Pop Festival Lineup Announced

The festival will be returning to the site of the original 1967 festival at the Monterey County Fairgrounds and will even be launching 50 years to the day of the original event on June 16th through 18th.

The 2017 lineup will include performances from Booker T. Stax Revue, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Dr. Dog, Eric Burdon & The Animals, Father John Misty, Gary Clark Jr., Hiss Golden Messenger, Jack Johnson, Jackie Greene, Jacob Banks, Jamtown feat. Cisco Adler, Donavon Frankenreiter and G. Love, Jim James, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Langhorne Slim & The Law, Leon Bridges, Nicki Bluhm & Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Norah Jones, North Mississippi Allstars, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Regina Spektor, Sara Watkins, The Head and the Heart, and more.



Lou Adler, one of the original Monterey International Pop founders who co-produced the 1967 festival alongside John Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas, is involved once again in overseeing the festival weekend. Lou said, "The Monterey International Pop Festival cannot be duplicated but can be celebrated and will be, by the performers and the attendees at the 50th Anniversary festival." Monterey Pop has been called one of the most important events in the history of Rock & Roll music. It was the first major rock festival and rock charity, a forerunner and blue print for charity concerts such as Live Aid, Farm Aid, as well as the commercial festival landscape of today. The festival was a historic musical and cultural explosion, introducing the world to Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding and The Who, to name a few.