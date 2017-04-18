|
Monterey International Pop Festival Lineup Announced
.
The lineup for this year's installment of the Monterey International Pop Festival has been revealed. The event will be celebrating the iconic festivals 50th anniversary this year. The festival will be returning to the site of the original 1967 festival at the Monterey County Fairgrounds and will even be launching 50 years to the day of the original event on June 16th through 18th. The 2017 lineup will include performances from Booker T. Stax Revue, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Dr. Dog, Eric Burdon & The Animals, Father John Misty, Gary Clark Jr., Hiss Golden Messenger, Jack Johnson, Jackie Greene, Jacob Banks, Jamtown feat. Cisco Adler, Donavon Frankenreiter and G. Love, Jim James, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Langhorne Slim & The Law, Leon Bridges, Nicki Bluhm & Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Norah Jones, North Mississippi Allstars, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Regina Spektor, Sara Watkins, The Head and the Heart, and more.
The festival will be returning to the site of the original 1967 festival at the Monterey County Fairgrounds and will even be launching 50 years to the day of the original event on June 16th through 18th.
The 2017 lineup will include performances from Booker T. Stax Revue, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Dr. Dog, Eric Burdon & The Animals, Father John Misty, Gary Clark Jr., Hiss Golden Messenger, Jack Johnson, Jackie Greene, Jacob Banks, Jamtown feat. Cisco Adler, Donavon Frankenreiter and G. Love, Jim James, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Langhorne Slim & The Law, Leon Bridges, Nicki Bluhm & Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Norah Jones, North Mississippi Allstars, Phil Lesh & The Terrapin Family Band, Regina Spektor, Sara Watkins, The Head and the Heart, and more.
• Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall
• Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour
• Ann Wilson Of Heart's Husband Sentenced For Assaulting Nancy's Children
• AFI and Circa Survive Teaming For Summer Tour
• Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery
• The Juliana Theory Announce 20th Anniversary Tour
• Tommy Emmanuel Releasing Live Album Of Historic Ryman Show
• Set It Off Release 'Hyponotized' Video
• Roy Orbison Leads 2017 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Inductees
• Richie Kotzen Releases 'My Rock' Video
• XYZ Singer Terry Ilous Announces New Solo Album
• Monterey International Pop Festival Lineup Announced
• Allen Ginsberg's Songs Of Innocence and Experience Expanded For Reissue
• Duke Robillard and Stony Plain Records Tribute J. Geils
• Korn Lead Performance Lineup For Alternative Press Music Awards
• Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer
• Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album
• Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet
• Bleachers Stream New Song 'Hate That You Know Me'
• Lorde Plays Surprise Intimate Venue Concert
• Gorillaz Announce North American Summer Tour
• Lady Gaga Streams New Song 'The Cure' Following Live Debut
• TLC Streaming New Track 'Way Back' From Forthcoming Album
• New Order Play Joy Division Classics At Coachella
• Lil Uzi Vert Spends $220K For Marilyn Manson Chain
• Singled Out: Inner Tongue's Underworld
• Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album
• Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times
• Glen Campbell Announces Final Album 'Adios'
• Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview of New Solo Music
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.