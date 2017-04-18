New Order Play Joy Division Classics At Coachella

Most of the members of New Order began their career in the goth band Joy Division but changed their name and their songwriting approach after singer Ian Curtis hung himself in 1980.

New Order's Coachella set spanned their lengthy catalog, ending with Joy Division's "Decades" and "Love Will Tear Us Apart." Several fans captured the performance on video.

New Order keyboardist and guitarist Gillian Gilbert spoke with the San Diego Union-Tribune ahead of the festival and says the band always looks forward to playing Coachella. Read the comments and watch the video clips here.