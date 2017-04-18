|
Ritchie Blackmore Records New Songs With Rainbow Singer
.
Ritchie Blackmore revealed in an interview for the cover story of the May edition of Burrn! Magazine in Japan that he has recorded new music with Ronnie Romero, who handed vocals for his Rainbow shows last year. According to a translation from the long-running Deep Purple focused website The Highway Star, Blackmore was asked in the magazine interview about being in the studio recording new music. Ritchie replied, "We were recording until yesterday in the studio at our home. We finished yesterday. We recorded some songs for Blackmore's Night and 2 songs with the new singer for Rainbow." Read some more tidbits from the feature here.
