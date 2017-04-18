Set It Off Release 'Hyponotized' Video

The new visual was directed by Matt Alonzo (Xzibit, Tyrese, The Game) and frontman Cody Carson had this to say, "We are extremely proud to present the music video for our latest single 'Hypnotized'. Writing this song was an extremely cathartic experience with all of that pent-up anger being let out; Making this video felt no different.

"We understand how important it is to be able to let out your anger, unleash your inner demons, and just act out every once in a while. Songs like this allow you to do that."

He added, "We also realize that this is one of your favorite tracks on Upside Down and we love giving you all what you want. So watch, enjoy, like, and share this video with all of your friends and make sure to sing it nice and loud when we see you in your town next!" Watch the video here.