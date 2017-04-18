|
Singled Out: Hunter & The Bear's Paper Heart
.
British rockers Hunter & The Bear have shared the stage with the likes of Eric Clapton and Van Morrison. Today frontman Will tells us about the new single "Paper Heart", the title track from their forthcoming debut album, which will be released on May 12th. Here is the story: The melody for the 'Paper Heart' chorus came to me while I was in the shower. I find that happens a lot. It took me ages to find verse chords and a melody that worked which was pretty annoying. I couldn't get the chorus out of my head so I knew that others were gonna like it if we could eventually get round to finishing it. I had the light bulb moment whilst sat at the little upright piano that we have at our place. Jimmy (lead guitar) and I sat down to write the lyrics that day and it all came together pretty fast. I find when you have a melody in your head for a while it becomes obvious what the song needs to be about lyrically. Jimmy and I write all of our lyrics together and for this one we drew on some personal experiences along with some of our friends situations for the inspiration. Everyone feels fragile at times and the song was written with that in mind. Being led down a road that leads to a brick wall isn't a very pleasant experience and takes time to recover from. Without going too deep into it, that's what 'Paper Heart' is all about. Having written it we were really keen to get in the studio to make sure it could make it onto our debut album. We kind of rushed it into our next studio session and recorded the whole thing in a day. It was the first time that we'd recorded a song without playing it at a gig first. I think it's important to road test songs but time wasn't on our side so we just went for it. Glad to say it turned out ok! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
