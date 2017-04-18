The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart

The Chainsmokers' debut studio effort "Memories…Do Not Open" has entered the Billboard chart at No. 1 after moving 221,000 units during the first week of release.

Alex and Drew tweeted the following message after Billboard announced that the album had hit No. 1, "Thank you to our friends and fans for making this Possible!"

They are supporting the new release with the launch of their North American tour which kicked off last week.