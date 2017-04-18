The Juliana Theory Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

The special outing is scheduled to kick off on July 29th in Columbus, OH at Double Happiness and will be wrapping up on August 25th in Pittsburgh, PA at The Rex.

Frontman Brett Detar had this to say, "The more time that passes the more I realize that I cherish certain memories and eras from my past and that I'm very lucky to have any opportunity to share the stage with dear friends that I grew up with - playing songs that make a group of people happy.

"A lot of those songs and memories are almost like little time capsules, and being able to revisit those from time to time is something that I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to do. I mean there aren't always that many things you do in life that resonate with others or truly matter to people 10-20 years after the fact - even if it's just a small group of people - and I'd just like to honor that if I'm being honest.

"You know It's easy to get jaded, sit back and divorce yourself from a time period in your life and say 'that's not who I am anymore' - but to have a real connection with fans (though I hesitate to use that word because they feel more like friends) through music that you created in your parent's basement alongside your childhood friends is an amazing thing and something I know the whole band feels fortunate to be able to have the opportunity to do again."

The Juliana Theory Tour Dates:

7/29 - Columbus, OH - Double Happiness

8/4 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

8/5 - Dallas, TX - The Door

8/6 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

8/11 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

8/12 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

8/13 - Richmond, VA - The National

8/17 - Boston, MA - Royale

8/18 - Asbury, NJ - House of Independents

8/19 - New York, NY - Stage 48

8/20 - Philadephia, PA - Trocadero

8/24 - Pittsburgh PA - The Rex

8/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Rex