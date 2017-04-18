Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet

Rhett made the revelation in a new audio update via a Big Machine blog. He shares "I took all of January and made album three. We cut 22 songs, which is way too many songs, and I think the next few months is going to be singing all those, getting them all mixed and then trying to narrow down which ones are the keepers"

He says that the project is "really all over the place. There's a lot of cool collaborations on the record. My dad is actually featured on the record, which is pretty cool. I'm trying to single handedly revive his 90s country music career. But uh, no, it's gonna be a fun record."

The effort will also include Rhett's current hit single "Craving You", with features a guest appearance from Maren Morris. Listen to his full audio updates here.