Tommy Emmanuel Releasing Live Album Of Historic Ryman Show
04-18-2017
.
Tommy Emmanuel

Guitar hero Tommy Emmanuel have announced that he will be releasing a new live album, entitled "Live! At The Ryman", on May 19th and will be return the road next month for an extensive lineup of North American dates.

The new album was captured during a special show at the famed Nashville venue on February 27th of last year where Emmanuel was joined on stage by Steve Wariner and John Knowles (who are the only other two living CPGs, a.k.a. Certified Guitar Players, a moniker bestowed on four guitarist that he admired by music icon Chet Atkins.

Tommy shared his excitement about being able to share the show with the new album, "It was an unforgettable experience playing my first solo show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

"I have grown up listening to the music and artists that made those walls famous throughout the world and it was an honor to play on that stage. The night was a lifetime goal of mine and it was made that much more special with the appearance of my two good friends and fellow 'CGPs,' Steve Wariner and John Knowles.

"I'm so thrilled that we filmed and recorded the show, as John, Steve and I had never collaborated together before and this made the night even more special. The sold-out crowd just about lifted the roof off the hall and we all gave it our best! The spirit of Chet Atkins surrounded us three with love, peace and mojo! I hope those who hear this recording will be uplifted and feel the love we felt for the people who poured their joy into the Ryman Auditorium that February night!"

Tommy will be returning to the road for a busy schedule of North Americna dates beginning on May 4th in Lafayette, LA at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

Live! At The Ryman Tracklisting:
Tall Fiddler
The Mystery
Windy & Warm
Deep River Blues > Doc's Guitar > Blue Smoke > Cannon Ball Rag
Saturday Night Shuffle > Nine Pound Hammer
Angelina
Blood Brother
Beatles Medly > Classical Gas
Sails (featuring Steve Wariner)
San Antonio Stroll (featuring John Knowles & Steve Wariner)
Guitar Boogie
Somewhere Over The Rainbow
I Still Can't Say Goodbye
Workin' Man Blues (featuring Steve Wariner)
Eva Waits

North America Tour Dates:
5/4 - Lafayette, LA - Acadiana Center for the Arts
5/5 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
5/6 - Macon, GA - Cox Capitol Theatre
5/7 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbird Guitar Museum
5/11 - Toronto, ON - St. Lawrence Center for the Arts
5/12 - Toronto, ON - St. Lawrence Center for the Arts
5/13 - Quebec City, QC - Palais Montcalm
5/15 - Winnipeg, MB - West End Cultural Centre
5/17 - Edmonton, AB - Myer Horowitz Theatre
5/18 - Calgary, AB - Bella Concert Hall
5/20 - Malibu, CA - Malibu Guitar Festival
6/3 - Lexington, KY - Lexington Opera House
6/16 - Boothbay, ME - The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor
6/17 - Greenwich, RI - Greenwich Odeum
6/18 - Croton-On-Hudson, NY - Clearwater Festival
6/25 - Vancouver, BC - Vancouver International Jazz Festival
6/27 - Victoria, BC - TD Victoria International JazzFest
6/28 - Saskatchewan, SK - Saskatchewan Jazz Festival
7/15 - Grass Valley, CA - California WorldFest
7/18 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
7/19 - San Juan Capistrano, CA - The Coach House
7/20 - Bakersfield, CA - Buck Owens' Crystal Palace
7/21 - Modesto, CA - State Theatre of Modesto
7/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Marjorie Luke Theatre
Carmel, CA - Tommy Emmanuel Guitar Camp
8/1 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
8/2 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage
10/5 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii
10/6 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii
10/7 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii
10/8 - Honolulu, HI - Blue Note Hawaii
10/9 - Kahului, Maui, HI - Castle Theater
11/3 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre

