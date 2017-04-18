|
Tommy Emmanuel Releasing Live Album Of Historic Ryman Show
.
Guitar hero Tommy Emmanuel have announced that he will be releasing a new live album, entitled "Live! At The Ryman", on May 19th and will be return the road next month for an extensive lineup of North American dates. The new album was captured during a special show at the famed Nashville venue on February 27th of last year where Emmanuel was joined on stage by Steve Wariner and John Knowles (who are the only other two living CPGs, a.k.a. Certified Guitar Players, a moniker bestowed on four guitarist that he admired by music icon Chet Atkins. Tommy shared his excitement about being able to share the show with the new album, "It was an unforgettable experience playing my first solo show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. "I have grown up listening to the music and artists that made those walls famous throughout the world and it was an honor to play on that stage. The night was a lifetime goal of mine and it was made that much more special with the appearance of my two good friends and fellow 'CGPs,' Steve Wariner and John Knowles. "I'm so thrilled that we filmed and recorded the show, as John, Steve and I had never collaborated together before and this made the night even more special. The sold-out crowd just about lifted the roof off the hall and we all gave it our best! The spirit of Chet Atkins surrounded us three with love, peace and mojo! I hope those who hear this recording will be uplifted and feel the love we felt for the people who poured their joy into the Ryman Auditorium that February night!" Tommy will be returning to the road for a busy schedule of North Americna dates beginning on May 4th in Lafayette, LA at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. North America Tour Dates:
The new album was captured during a special show at the famed Nashville venue on February 27th of last year where Emmanuel was joined on stage by Steve Wariner and John Knowles (who are the only other two living CPGs, a.k.a. Certified Guitar Players, a moniker bestowed on four guitarist that he admired by music icon Chet Atkins.
Tommy shared his excitement about being able to share the show with the new album, "It was an unforgettable experience playing my first solo show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
"I have grown up listening to the music and artists that made those walls famous throughout the world and it was an honor to play on that stage. The night was a lifetime goal of mine and it was made that much more special with the appearance of my two good friends and fellow 'CGPs,' Steve Wariner and John Knowles.
"I'm so thrilled that we filmed and recorded the show, as John, Steve and I had never collaborated together before and this made the night even more special. The sold-out crowd just about lifted the roof off the hall and we all gave it our best! The spirit of Chet Atkins surrounded us three with love, peace and mojo! I hope those who hear this recording will be uplifted and feel the love we felt for the people who poured their joy into the Ryman Auditorium that February night!"
Tommy will be returning to the road for a busy schedule of North Americna dates beginning on May 4th in Lafayette, LA at the Acadiana Center for the Arts.
North America Tour Dates:
• Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall
• Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour
• Ann Wilson Of Heart's Husband Sentenced For Assaulting Nancy's Children
• AFI and Circa Survive Teaming For Summer Tour
• Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery
• The Juliana Theory Announce 20th Anniversary Tour
• Tommy Emmanuel Releasing Live Album Of Historic Ryman Show
• Set It Off Release 'Hyponotized' Video
• Roy Orbison Leads 2017 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Inductees
• Richie Kotzen Releases 'My Rock' Video
• XYZ Singer Terry Ilous Announces New Solo Album
• Monterey International Pop Festival Lineup Announced
• Allen Ginsberg's Songs Of Innocence and Experience Expanded For Reissue
• Duke Robillard and Stony Plain Records Tribute J. Geils
• Korn Lead Performance Lineup For Alternative Press Music Awards
• Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer
• Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album
• Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet
• Bleachers Stream New Song 'Hate That You Know Me'
• Lorde Plays Surprise Intimate Venue Concert
• Gorillaz Announce North American Summer Tour
• Lady Gaga Streams New Song 'The Cure' Following Live Debut
• TLC Streaming New Track 'Way Back' From Forthcoming Album
• New Order Play Joy Division Classics At Coachella
• Lil Uzi Vert Spends $220K For Marilyn Manson Chain
• Singled Out: Inner Tongue's Underworld
• Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album
• Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times
• Glen Campbell Announces Final Album 'Adios'
• Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview of New Solo Music
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.