|
XYZ Singer Terry Ilous Announces New Solo Album
.
Original XYZ and current Great White singer Terry Ilous has announced that he will be releasing his third solo album, which will be entitled "Gypsy Dreams", on April 28th digitally, followed by a physical release in May. The new album will features Ilous' unique take on a number of classic songs from artists like Led Zeppelin, Peter Gabriel, Black Sabbath, Don Henley, Def Leppard, Rainbow, The Doobie Brothers, Chris Isaak and Christopher Cross but with a Latin and flamenco edge. Terry had this to say, "This album is just the start in a series of different projects I have in mind for the future. I decided to start with covers of familiar & rock favorites to introduce the Latin / Flamenco Rock sound to my audience, and I plan to start up a series of intimate club shows reminiscent of close-knit Latin & Gypsy gatherings." Ilous cites the late legendary metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio as one of the biggest inspirations for the album, which includes the Dio-era Black Sabbath classic "Heaven and Hell." Terry says, "Dio was arguably one of the biggest inspirations in music. And this is one of the songs that really influenced my decision in making this album." He recruited a number of guest performs for the project including Luis Villegas (Grammy nominated artist ) on Guitar, Jose Garcia (vocalist, renowned flamenco guitarist) on Guitar, Chris Trujillo (former percussionist for Toto, Black Crows) Drums / Percussion, Al Velasquez (Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Michael McDonald, Albert Lee) on Drums / Percussion, Mike Paganini - (renowned session player, Bassist) on Bass, Ben Woods - (renowned flamenco guitarist w/ Benise, Heavy Mellow) on Guitar, Mike Bennett (Alicia Keys, Pitbull, Ritchie Kotzen) on Drums / Percussion, Jesse Stern (George Clinton, Chad Smith) on Bass & Natalie Gelman (singer / songwriter) on Background Vocals. Terry adds, "This has been a long road, but the final tracks sound truly amazing, and are definitely worth the wait. I thank all my fans & band for being a part of this journey and for all your support along the way, I couldn't have done it without each and every one of you."
The new album will features Ilous' unique take on a number of classic songs from artists like Led Zeppelin, Peter Gabriel, Black Sabbath, Don Henley, Def Leppard, Rainbow, The Doobie Brothers, Chris Isaak and Christopher Cross but with a Latin and flamenco edge.
Terry had this to say, "This album is just the start in a series of different projects I have in mind for the future. I decided to start with covers of familiar & rock favorites to introduce the Latin / Flamenco Rock sound to my audience, and I plan to start up a series of intimate club shows reminiscent of close-knit Latin & Gypsy gatherings."
Ilous cites the late legendary metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio as one of the biggest inspirations for the album, which includes the Dio-era Black Sabbath classic "Heaven and Hell." Terry says, "Dio was arguably one of the biggest inspirations in music. And this is one of the songs that really influenced my decision in making this album."
He recruited a number of guest performs for the project including Luis Villegas (Grammy nominated artist ) on Guitar, Jose Garcia (vocalist, renowned flamenco guitarist) on Guitar, Chris Trujillo (former percussionist for Toto, Black Crows) Drums / Percussion, Al Velasquez (Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Michael McDonald, Albert Lee) on Drums / Percussion, Mike Paganini - (renowned session player, Bassist) on Bass, Ben Woods - (renowned flamenco guitarist w/ Benise, Heavy Mellow) on Guitar, Mike Bennett (Alicia Keys, Pitbull, Ritchie Kotzen) on Drums / Percussion, Jesse Stern (George Clinton, Chad Smith) on Bass & Natalie Gelman (singer / songwriter) on Background Vocals.
Terry adds, "This has been a long road, but the final tracks sound truly amazing, and are definitely worth the wait. I thank all my fans & band for being a part of this journey and for all your support along the way, I couldn't have done it without each and every one of you."
• Gene Simmons Says Fans To Blame For Music's Downfall
• Metallica Add Special Stop To WorldWired Tour
• Ann Wilson Of Heart's Husband Sentenced For Assaulting Nancy's Children
• AFI and Circa Survive Teaming For Summer Tour
• Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Undergoes Hip Placement Surgery
• The Juliana Theory Announce 20th Anniversary Tour
• Tommy Emmanuel Releasing Live Album Of Historic Ryman Show
• Set It Off Release 'Hyponotized' Video
• Roy Orbison Leads 2017 Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Inductees
• Richie Kotzen Releases 'My Rock' Video
• XYZ Singer Terry Ilous Announces New Solo Album
• Monterey International Pop Festival Lineup Announced
• Allen Ginsberg's Songs Of Innocence and Experience Expanded For Reissue
• Duke Robillard and Stony Plain Records Tribute J. Geils
• Korn Lead Performance Lineup For Alternative Press Music Awards
• Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer
• Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album
• Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet
• Bleachers Stream New Song 'Hate That You Know Me'
• Lorde Plays Surprise Intimate Venue Concert
• Gorillaz Announce North American Summer Tour
• Lady Gaga Streams New Song 'The Cure' Following Live Debut
• TLC Streaming New Track 'Way Back' From Forthcoming Album
• New Order Play Joy Division Classics At Coachella
• Lil Uzi Vert Spends $220K For Marilyn Manson Chain
• Singled Out: Inner Tongue's Underworld
• Jack Antonoff Announces New Bleachers Album
• Drake's 'More Life' Streamed Over A Billion Times
• Glen Campbell Announces Final Album 'Adios'
• Harry Styles Gave Ed Sheeran Preview of New Solo Music
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.