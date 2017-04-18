XYZ Singer Terry Ilous Announces New Solo Album

The new album will features Ilous' unique take on a number of classic songs from artists like Led Zeppelin, Peter Gabriel, Black Sabbath, Don Henley, Def Leppard, Rainbow, The Doobie Brothers, Chris Isaak and Christopher Cross but with a Latin and flamenco edge.

Terry had this to say, "This album is just the start in a series of different projects I have in mind for the future. I decided to start with covers of familiar & rock favorites to introduce the Latin / Flamenco Rock sound to my audience, and I plan to start up a series of intimate club shows reminiscent of close-knit Latin & Gypsy gatherings."

Ilous cites the late legendary metal vocalist Ronnie James Dio as one of the biggest inspirations for the album, which includes the Dio-era Black Sabbath classic "Heaven and Hell." Terry says, "Dio was arguably one of the biggest inspirations in music. And this is one of the songs that really influenced my decision in making this album."

He recruited a number of guest performs for the project including Luis Villegas (Grammy nominated artist ) on Guitar, Jose Garcia (vocalist, renowned flamenco guitarist) on Guitar, Chris Trujillo (former percussionist for Toto, Black Crows) Drums / Percussion, Al Velasquez (Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Michael McDonald, Albert Lee) on Drums / Percussion, Mike Paganini - (renowned session player, Bassist) on Bass, Ben Woods - (renowned flamenco guitarist w/ Benise, Heavy Mellow) on Guitar, Mike Bennett (Alicia Keys, Pitbull, Ritchie Kotzen) on Drums / Percussion, Jesse Stern (George Clinton, Chad Smith) on Bass & Natalie Gelman (singer / songwriter) on Background Vocals.

Terry adds, "This has been a long road, but the final tracks sound truly amazing, and are definitely worth the wait. I thank all my fans & band for being a part of this journey and for all your support along the way, I couldn't have done it without each and every one of you."



Gypsy Dreams Tracklisting:

1. Whole Lotta Love - (Led Zeppelin)

2. Boys Of Summer - (Don Henley)

3. In Your Eyes - (Peter Gabriel)

4. Long Train Running - (The Doobie Brothers)

5. Wicked Game - (Chris Isaak)

6. Heaven And Hell - (Black Sabbath)

7. Ride Like The Wind - (Christopher Cross)

8. Love Bites - (Def Leppard)

9. Kill The King - (Rainbow)



Album Features:

Terry Ilous - Vocals

Luis Villegas- Guitar

Jose Garcia- Guitar

Mike Paganini - Bass

Mike Bennett - Bass

Ben Woods - Guitar

Jesse Stern - Drums / Percussion

Chris Trujillo - Drums / Percussion

Al Velasquez - Drums / Percussion

Natalie Gelman - Background Vocals