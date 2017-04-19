Airbourne Announce New Member and RSD Release

The band had this to say, "Roadsy has always loved rural Australia, his second passion being his family farm, and now he has decided to return to his roots to work alongside his father in the family business. We wish him well on his future endeavors.

"As the old saying goes, 'you can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy'. We say, good on ya mate, well-played and good luck!

"Now to the future, and it's all guns blazing foot to the floor! In the coming months, we look forward to introducing you to our new Airbourne Brother, he's our long time staunch mate Harri 'The Riff Doctor' Harrison. Possessing a gifted Rock'n'Roll right hand motor he already 'fits in like a well-greased piston into a V8' and we are all pumped to be bringing his powerful locomotive-like rhythm with us to rock the summer festivals! Cheers and see ya soon rockers!"

Roads had this parting message for fans, "Many thanks to all the fans. It has been an absolute pleasure rocking out with you guys over the years. It was great to be a part of this wild Airbourne ride! Cheers!"

The band will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day on April 22nd by releasing a limited edition 12" vinyl version of their track "It's All For Rock N' Roll".

The special package will feature a gatefold sleeve, bronze colored vinyl and a fold out post and will be decided to late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.