|
Airbourne Announce New Member and RSD Release
.
Airbourne have announced that they have recruited Matt 'Harri' Harrison to replace guitarist David Roads and have announced a special record store day release. The band had this to say, "Roadsy has always loved rural Australia, his second passion being his family farm, and now he has decided to return to his roots to work alongside his father in the family business. We wish him well on his future endeavors. "As the old saying goes, 'you can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy'. We say, good on ya mate, well-played and good luck! "Now to the future, and it's all guns blazing foot to the floor! In the coming months, we look forward to introducing you to our new Airbourne Brother, he's our long time staunch mate Harri 'The Riff Doctor' Harrison. Possessing a gifted Rock'n'Roll right hand motor he already 'fits in like a well-greased piston into a V8' and we are all pumped to be bringing his powerful locomotive-like rhythm with us to rock the summer festivals! Cheers and see ya soon rockers!" Roads had this parting message for fans, "Many thanks to all the fans. It has been an absolute pleasure rocking out with you guys over the years. It was great to be a part of this wild Airbourne ride! Cheers!" The band will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day on April 22nd by releasing a limited edition 12" vinyl version of their track "It's All For Rock N' Roll". The special package will feature a gatefold sleeve, bronze colored vinyl and a fold out post and will be decided to late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.
The band had this to say, "Roadsy has always loved rural Australia, his second passion being his family farm, and now he has decided to return to his roots to work alongside his father in the family business. We wish him well on his future endeavors.
"As the old saying goes, 'you can take the boy out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the boy'. We say, good on ya mate, well-played and good luck!
"Now to the future, and it's all guns blazing foot to the floor! In the coming months, we look forward to introducing you to our new Airbourne Brother, he's our long time staunch mate Harri 'The Riff Doctor' Harrison. Possessing a gifted Rock'n'Roll right hand motor he already 'fits in like a well-greased piston into a V8' and we are all pumped to be bringing his powerful locomotive-like rhythm with us to rock the summer festivals! Cheers and see ya soon rockers!"
Roads had this parting message for fans, "Many thanks to all the fans. It has been an absolute pleasure rocking out with you guys over the years. It was great to be a part of this wild Airbourne ride! Cheers!"
The band will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day on April 22nd by releasing a limited edition 12" vinyl version of their track "It's All For Rock N' Roll".
The special package will feature a gatefold sleeve, bronze colored vinyl and a fold out post and will be decided to late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.
• Megadeth Announce North American Summer Tour
• Classic Eddie Van Halen Solo Gets Unusual Makeover
• KISS Star Peter Criss Explains Why He Is Retiring
• Queen and Adam Lambert Announce European Fall Tour
• Jimmy Fallon Tributes David Bowie On SNL
• Life Of Agony Release 'World Gone Mad' Video
• Anathema Announce North American Summer Tour
• Airbourne Announce New Member and RSD Release
• Def Leppard TV Special Preview Goes Online
• Paramore Tease New Album With Cryptic Social Media Post
• Superjoint Launching U.S. Tour This Week
• Fit For An Autopsy Announce Summer Tour
• Nine Inch Nails Remix Todd Rundrgen's 'Deaf Ears'
• Royal Blood Announce North American Summer Tour
• Paul Collins' Beat's Lost EPs To Finally Be Released
• Prince Search Warrants Unsealed By Officials
• Lights Announces Album and Comic Book Series
• Lady Gaga Plans To Film Movie Scenes With Bradley Cooper At Coachella
• Drake and Migos Perform With Future At Coachella
• Lana Del Rey Previews New Song She Wrote After Coachella
• Zedd and Alessia Cara Release 'Stay' Video
• Eileen Carey Streams New Song 'Good Bad Girl'
• Carrie Underwood Sings Anthem At Husband's NHL Playoff Game
• Hugh Masterson Announces New Album 'Lost + Found'
• Shawn Mendes Announces New Single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'
• Buckstein Announces New EP 'Country Side'
• The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart
• Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer
• Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album
• Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.