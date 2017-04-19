Anathema Announce North American Summer Tour

The group also released a stream of a brand new song entitled "Springfield". The track comes from the band's upcoming studio album "The Optimist" which is set to hit stores on June 9th. Listen to the song here.

The upcoming U.S. and Canadian tour will include nine dates and is scheduled to begin on August 16th in Baltimore, MD at Soundstage and will conclude on August 25th in Philadelphia, PA at the Theatre of Living Arts.

Guitarist Daniel Cavanagh had this to say about the trek, "Touring the U.S. and Canada is always a fantastic privilege. These countries have been the birthplace of some of the most revered recording artists of all time. We are delighted to visit the east coast and we promise to visit the west coast, following up soon. Our new album, The Optimist, is set in America. It will be a blast! "

Anathema Tour Dates:

08/16 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

08/17 New York, NY Gramercy Theater

08/18 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

08/19 Quebec, QC Saile Multi

08/20 Montreal, QC Astral

08/21 Toronto, ON Opera House

08/23 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge

08/24 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

08/25 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts