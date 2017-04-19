Buckstein Announces New EP 'Country Side' 04-19-2017

. Country music star Buckstein have announced that he will be releasing a brand new EP entitled "Country Side" on June 2nd. We were sent the following details: The 5-song recording-which includes four original tracks and one cover-was produced by Andy Rok (one of the founding members of The Flobots) and engineered at The Blasting Room in Ft. Collins, Colorado. With a "no-fear-of-the-edge" mentality that hooks the non-country-lovin' folk, coupled with traditional vibes that will bring to mind a modern-day John Wayne, Buckstein fights to create something electric that grabs you and makes you look up. He's a 6'4" bass-baritone powerhouse who once hit 200 million television sets worldwide as a contestant on "American Idol." "There's a lot of heart in these five tunes," Buckstein says. "Making them has been a very valuable experience. It has shown me not only where I am but where I want to go from here." Buckstein's goal is to bring soul to everything he does. "What people seem to respond most to in my live performances is my passion, so I worked hard to bring that to the record." His sound commonly gets compared a lot to the great bass-baritones of his time: Trace Adkins, Toby Keith, Josh Turner, and Chris Young. From the title track, which documents Buckstein's own experiences growing up, to the wink-wink, nudge-nudge humor of "10 at 2:00," he travels down familiar country music roads, but with his own unique stamp and his own personal twist on the journey. "I'll Make a Country Girl Outta You Yet" was born of a concept that Buckstein has become aware of since he started in the music business and really ties into the theme of the EP-that everyone has a country side. One track on the EP is a bold re-imagining of a song originally recorded by pop duo MKTO called "Bad Girls." Buckstein felt the original had very universal lyrics and he wanted to explore them in a country framework. "For me, a good song is a good song," he explains. "This song had a great groove. I respond well to groove. So I worked to bring new life to it." Buckstein plans to tour in support of his new EP. Confirmed tour dates are listed below. May 20 - Pueblo, CO / Boats, Bands and BBQ

May 25 - Denver, CO / Chicken Fight Festival

June 3 - Denver, CO / The Oriental Theater (album release show)

June 8 - Ft. Morgan, CO / Ft. Morgan Concert Series

June 10 - Parker, CO / Parker Days Festival

June 14 - Englewood, CO / Live at the Lake

June 15 - Highlands Ranch, CO / Highlands Ranch Summer Concert Series

June 16 - Craig, CO / Whittle The Wood

June 17 - Castle Pines, CO / Castle Pines Concert Series

June 23 - Littleton, CO / Arrowhead Shores

June 27 - Denver, CO / The Grizzly Rose

June 28 - Denver, CO / The Grizzly Rose

June 29 - Denver, CO / The Grizzly Rose

Jun 30 - Denver, CO / The Grizzly Rose

July 1 - Denver, CO / The Grizzly

July 2 - Denver, CO / The Grizzly Rose

July 4 - Winter Park, CO / Winter Park 4th of July

July 15 - Denver, CO / Stapleton Beer Festival

July 27 - Commerce City, CO / Commerce City Concert Series

July 28 - Burlington, CO / Kit Carson County Fair

July 29 - Denver, CO / Blake Street Tavern

July 29 - Aurora, CO / Arapahoe County Fair

August 12 - Denver, CO / Blake Street Tavern

August 12 - Golden, CO / Jefferson County Fair

August 26 - Castle Rock, CO / Food Truck Frenzy

September 9 - Evergreen, CO / Big Chili Cook-Off More dates to be announced advertisement

