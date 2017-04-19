|
Buckstein Announces New EP 'Country Side'
.
Country music star Buckstein have announced that he will be releasing a brand new EP entitled "Country Side" on June 2nd. We were sent the following details: The 5-song recording-which includes four original tracks and one cover-was produced by Andy Rok (one of the founding members of The Flobots) and engineered at The Blasting Room in Ft. Collins, Colorado. With a "no-fear-of-the-edge" mentality that hooks the non-country-lovin' folk, coupled with traditional vibes that will bring to mind a modern-day John Wayne, Buckstein fights to create something electric that grabs you and makes you look up. He's a 6'4" bass-baritone powerhouse who once hit 200 million television sets worldwide as a contestant on "American Idol." "There's a lot of heart in these five tunes," Buckstein says. "Making them has been a very valuable experience. It has shown me not only where I am but where I want to go from here." Buckstein's goal is to bring soul to everything he does. "What people seem to respond most to in my live performances is my passion, so I worked hard to bring that to the record." His sound commonly gets compared a lot to the great bass-baritones of his time: Trace Adkins, Toby Keith, Josh Turner, and Chris Young. From the title track, which documents Buckstein's own experiences growing up, to the wink-wink, nudge-nudge humor of "10 at 2:00," he travels down familiar country music roads, but with his own unique stamp and his own personal twist on the journey. "I'll Make a Country Girl Outta You Yet" was born of a concept that Buckstein has become aware of since he started in the music business and really ties into the theme of the EP-that everyone has a country side. One track on the EP is a bold re-imagining of a song originally recorded by pop duo MKTO called "Bad Girls." Buckstein felt the original had very universal lyrics and he wanted to explore them in a country framework. "For me, a good song is a good song," he explains. "This song had a great groove. I respond well to groove. So I worked to bring new life to it." Buckstein plans to tour in support of his new EP. Confirmed tour dates are listed below. May 20 - Pueblo, CO / Boats, Bands and BBQ More dates to be announced
The 5-song recording-which includes four original tracks and one cover-was produced by Andy Rok (one of the founding members of The Flobots) and engineered at The Blasting Room in Ft. Collins, Colorado. With a "no-fear-of-the-edge" mentality that hooks the non-country-lovin' folk, coupled with traditional vibes that will bring to mind a modern-day John Wayne, Buckstein fights to create something electric that grabs you and makes you look up. He's a 6'4" bass-baritone powerhouse who once hit 200 million television sets worldwide as a contestant on "American Idol."
"There's a lot of heart in these five tunes," Buckstein says. "Making them has been a very valuable experience. It has shown me not only where I am but where I want to go from here." Buckstein's goal is to bring soul to everything he does. "What people seem to respond most to in my live performances is my passion, so I worked hard to bring that to the record." His sound commonly gets compared a lot to the great bass-baritones of his time: Trace Adkins, Toby Keith, Josh Turner, and Chris Young.
From the title track, which documents Buckstein's own experiences growing up, to the wink-wink, nudge-nudge humor of "10 at 2:00," he travels down familiar country music roads, but with his own unique stamp and his own personal twist on the journey. "I'll Make a Country Girl Outta You Yet" was born of a concept that Buckstein has become aware of since he started in the music business and really ties into the theme of the EP-that everyone has a country side. One track on the EP is a bold re-imagining of a song originally recorded by pop duo MKTO called "Bad Girls." Buckstein felt the original had very universal lyrics and he wanted to explore them in a country framework. "For me, a good song is a good song," he explains. "This song had a great groove. I respond well to groove. So I worked to bring new life to it."
Buckstein plans to tour in support of his new EP. Confirmed tour dates are listed below.
May 20 - Pueblo, CO / Boats, Bands and BBQ
More dates to be announced
• Megadeth Announce North American Summer Tour
• Classic Eddie Van Halen Solo Gets Unusual Makeover
• KISS Star Peter Criss Explains Why He Is Retiring
• Queen and Adam Lambert Announce European Fall Tour
• Jimmy Fallon Tributes David Bowie On SNL
• Life Of Agony Release 'World Gone Mad' Video
• Anathema Announce North American Summer Tour
• Airbourne Announce New Member and RSD Release
• Def Leppard TV Special Preview Goes Online
• Paramore Tease New Album With Cryptic Social Media Post
• Superjoint Launching U.S. Tour This Week
• Fit For An Autopsy Announce Summer Tour
• Nine Inch Nails Remix Todd Rundrgen's 'Deaf Ears'
• Royal Blood Announce North American Summer Tour
• Paul Collins' Beat's Lost EPs To Finally Be Released
• Prince Search Warrants Unsealed By Officials
• Lights Announces Album and Comic Book Series
• Lady Gaga Plans To Film Movie Scenes With Bradley Cooper At Coachella
• Drake and Migos Perform With Future At Coachella
• Lana Del Rey Previews New Song She Wrote After Coachella
• Zedd and Alessia Cara Release 'Stay' Video
• Eileen Carey Streams New Song 'Good Bad Girl'
• Carrie Underwood Sings Anthem At Husband's NHL Playoff Game
• Hugh Masterson Announces New Album 'Lost + Found'
• Shawn Mendes Announces New Single 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'
• Buckstein Announces New EP 'Country Side'
• The Chainsmokers Debut At No. 1 On Album Chart
• Chris Brown Accused Of 'Sucker' Punching Photographer
• Harry Styles Reveals Motivation For His New Solo Album
• Thomas Rhett's New Album Will Include Selena Gomez Duet
• RockPile: Hollywood Monsters- The Dahmers
• On The Record: Strange Karma - Cold Blooded
• Bernie Torme - Dublin Cowboy
• Iron Maiden TBT Month- Live After Death DVD
• The Psyatics - Famous Monsters
• Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.