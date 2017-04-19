Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Eileen Carey Streams New Song 'Good Bad Girl'
04-19-2017
.
Eileen Carey

Singer-songwriter Eileen Carey continues to mix music genres as evidenced with the release of her brand new country rock track entitled "Good Bad Girl".

She had this to say about the new song, "It's perfectly fine for a girl to have a little mystery in her personality. We all have within us a little angel and a little devil. Most of the time, I play nice. But 'Good Bad Girl' lets me show my more adventurous side."

Carey won the Producer's Choice Award for 2016 Female Country Artist of the Year at the Los Angeles Music Awards and she was almost named 2017 Crossover Artist of the Year by New Music Weekly. Find out why here.

