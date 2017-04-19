Hugh Masterson Announces New Album 'Lost + Found'

The six songs cover a heartfelt journey through surviving loss and life changes while gaining self-awareness through experience. His self-deprecating way of viewing himself is endearing, and his songs are deeply personal. "I use songwriting as therapy," he says. "I think other people will relate to these songs. Finding happiness daily is not an easy thing."

Recorded at Key Club Recording Co. in Benton Harbor, Wisconsin, the album was co-produced by Masterson and Bill Skibbe, best known as engineer for The Black Keys, Dead Weather, The Kills and many others. The duo succeeded in bringing Masterson's own unique perspective to the Americana music he makes, his sound boasting a Midwestern bounce and jangle coupled with Nashville wail and grit. It's easy, it's familiar, it's twangy-goodness, pedal-steel Southern rock; it's a dusty ride down a road winding through rural Wisconsin (he grew up in the small town of Butternut, Wisconsin) or backwoods Tennessee.

The first single, the title track "Lost + Found," tells the story of Masterson getting mugged one night in Milwaukee. He was hit in the head with a tire iron and his jaw was broken in two places. I got beat up just walking around town/Hold my head up high still on the ground/Don't know why I came here/Don't know what I'm fighting for. Masterson explains: "It's about when you feel like you're not sure why things happen to you. You're not sure how to navigate life the best way that you possibly can, because you're not seeing the signs that you need yet."

Masterson plans to hit the road prior to the album's release; he's got a handful of co-headlining dates planned with Brian Elmquist of The Lone Bellow.

Hugh Masterson Tour dates:

5/13/2017 - Milwaukee, WI / Pabst Street Fair

5/15/2017 - Madison, WI / The Frequency *

5/16/2017 - Appleton, WI /Mill Creek Blues *

5/17/2017 - St. Louis, MO / Blueberry Hill Duck Room *

5/18/2017 - Louisville, KY / Zanzabar *

5/19/2017 - Nashville, TN / High Watt *

* denotes date with Brian Elmquist (of The Lone Bellow)