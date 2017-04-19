Kendrick Lamar Releases 'DNA' Video Starring Don Cheadle

'Kendrick Lamar, two first names, huh. What the f is up with that?" Cheadle asked Lamar in the clip which features Cheadle interrogating Lamar, only to become "possessed" by the music and proceeds to lip-sync to the track, battling back and forth on lyrics with Lamar.

Directed by Nabil and the Little Homies, which is Lamar's video-directing alias with Dave Free, the clip then shifts to a fast moving montage that includes Kendrick in a coffin. The video concludes with Schoolboy Q walking toward the camera and punching it. Watch the (NSFW) video here.