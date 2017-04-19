Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lana Del Rey Previews New Song She Wrote After Coachella
04-19-2017
Lana Del Rey

(Radio.com) Lana Del Rey attended Coachella over the weekend and felt torn between two extremes -- elation to appear at the festival, and anxiety about the state of the world. On her way out of the festival, Del Rey stopped by a sequoia grove and channeled that ambivalence into a songwriting session that explored her inner conflict.

'I'm not gonna lie -- I had complex feelings about spending the weekend dancing whilst watching tensions w North Korea mount," she wrote on social media. "I find it's a tightrope of everything going on in the world and also having enough space and time to appreciate God's good earth the way it was intended to be appreciated."

Del Rey is fairly modest about what one song can achieve but decided to share a video snippet nevertheless. "I just wanted to share this in hopes that one individual's hope and prayer for peace might contribute to the possibility of it in the long run." Listen to Lana's new song here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

