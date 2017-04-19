Life Of Agony Release 'World Gone Mad' Video

Alan Robert had this to say about the song, "The message behind 'World Gone Mad' could not be more relevant to what's going on all over this planet right now. People are more divided than ever, and if we continue to ignore the fact that this world is busting at its seams and just continue to 'stick our heads underground,' like the lyrics suggest, we will see a madness in our lifetime like we've never experienced before.

"With the 'World Gone Mad' video, we were really looking to break out of the typical performance video approach to capture a high concept visual. There is clearly a strong homage to horror movies such as Hellraiser and The Ring, and U.K. director Leigh Brooks of Firebelly Films went above and beyond to bring our ideas to life. It's definitely the darkest and scariest looking video we've done to date." Watch the new clip here.