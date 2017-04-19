Lights Announces Album and Comic Book Series

Lights had this to say,"I feel my whole life has lead up to a project like this. It's a complete convergence of everything I love - music, comics, post-apocalyptic romance, crystals, wine and powerful ladies, all perfectly entwined. It'll be by far my most care-free and fierce album yet. I think now, more than ever, people need a reason to listen to a whole record, and this is mine."

"In recent years, the worlds of comic books and music have come together to produce some of the most exciting and immersive books on stands," says Dynamite CEO and publisher, Nick Barrucci. "To have the opportunity to work with such a talented and dedicated musician who is both writing and drawing the series herself will be a truly unique treat for both her fans and ours."

The first issue will be released digitally next month, followed by a print edition on July 12th. It will be a monthly series leading up to release of the album in Fall. Watch the teaser video here.