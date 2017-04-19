Megadeth Announce North American Summer Tour

The outing will be beginning in Big Flats, NY on June 23rd and the trash legends are embarking on the tour in support of their 2016 album release, "Dystopia."

The band has revealed the first three weeks of the summer trek, which will also see Megadeth perform at a series of festivals including Quebec's Amnesia Rockfest, Wisconsin's Rock USA and Rock Fest, and Chicago Open Air.

More dates will be announced shortly. Megadeth will follow the summer shows with a rare opening slot on a fall North American tour with the Scorpions. Read more here.